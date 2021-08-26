COVID-19: India Donates Medical Oxygen Plant To Nepal; Will Support In Fighting The Virus

As a part of India's commitment to Nepal, a medical oxygen plant has been donated to Nepal on Thursday for supporting the Himalayan Nation in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. The oxygen plant was handed over at a ceremony at the Ministry of Health and Population in Nepal.

India donates medical oxygen plant to Nepal

According to a statement released by the Indian Embassy in Nepal, the Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra handed over the oxygen plant to Minister of State for Health, Umesh Shrestha at the ceremony. As a part of this, the oxygen plant has been installed at the B.P. Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) and is designed to provide around 5 Litres Per Minute (LPM) per person which amounts to a total capacity of 960 LPM. The plant has the capacity of serving around 200 patients simultaneously.

India has been in a robust partnership with Nepal in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and now through its gift has signified India's dedicated commitment towards Nepal in this situation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Kwatra also highlighted the significant and multifaceted relationship between India and Nepal. The Government of India will continuously stand with Nepal and its people in fighting the pandemic situation and will provide necessary assistance, he added.

Meanwhile, MoS Health Shrestha stated that the donation of an oxygen plant will aid in Nepal's efforts towards tackling the Covid situation. Further, highlighting the previous support provided by the Indian government in building the BPKIHS in Dharan, he said that the addition of an oxygen plant is another milestone that would serve the Nepal people in long run.

Tackling of the COVID-19 situation

India and Nepal along with many other countries faced several challenges during the second wave of coronavirus. However, the new plant will help in improving the healthcare sector in Nepal. India being the fourth country in the world to develop oxygen generation technology, utilizes the pressure swing absorption technique and molecular sieve technology to generate oxygen directly from the atmosphere.

(With ANI inputs)

