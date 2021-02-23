COVID-19: India Inoculates 1,17,54,788; Active Cases Remain Below 1.5 Lakh

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday confirmed that the active COVID-19 cases in India still stand below 1.5 Lakh. As per the records of the last week, the ministry added that the cumulative positivity rate saw a decline and stood at 5.19%. The average daily deaths continued to remain below the 100-mark and settled at 92.

Two states- Maharashtra and Kerala comprise more than 75% of the overall active cases in the country, with more than 50,000 active cases in each, the ministry added.

Major highlights of this week🔽



▪️ Number of vaccines doses administered: 1,17,54,788



▪️ Active cases less than 1.50 lakhs



▪️ Average daily deaths reported in last week, 92



▪️ Cumulative positivity rate 5.19% and declining



- Secretary, @MoHFW_INDIA

#LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/BlBu9Xveto — PIB India (@PIB_India) February 23, 2021

READ: Wipro's Azim Premji Believes India Can Vaccinate 50 Crore In 60 Days If Privateers Help

1,17,54,788 Inoculated

As per the health ministry, a total of 1,17,54,788 have been vaccinated till 6 pm on 23rd February, Tuesday, which includes 77,14,404 health workers, of which 64,52,821 have received the first dose and 12,61,583 have received the second dose. 40,40,384 frontline workers have till now been administered the first dose of the vaccine.

75% of Healthcare workers vaccinated in 12 states/ Union Territories

12 states and Union Territories- Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Lakshwadeep, Bihar, Tripura, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Uttrakhand, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 75% of the registered healthcare workers, the ministry stated.

11 states/Union Territories with less than 50% Healthcare Vaccinated

The ministry went on to highlight that 11 states/ Union Territories- Nagaland, Punjab, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Telangana, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Nagaland, and Puducherry have administered the first dose of the vaccine to less than 50% of the registered healthcare workers. Punjab and Pudducherry particularly have had a bad record with the rate of vaccination as low as 39.26 and 33.65 percent respectively.

READ: Punjab HM Warns Of Stopping Financial Aid To Healthcare Workers Unwilling To Take Vaccine

India started its first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16- using the two vaccines of Serum Institute of India (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin).

READ: What's Safe After COVID-19 Vaccination? Don't Shed Masks Yet

Also, read: COVID-19 Recovered Patients Prone To Cardiac Damage due To Rise In Troponin Levels: Study