COVID-19: India Logs 7,145 New Cases In 24-hours; Kerala Adds 3,471 Cases In Total Tally

In the last 24 hours, India has recorded 7,145 new COVID-19 cases, down 4.1% from yesterday's figures. With these new cases, the total number of Coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,47,33,194. Meanwhile, 289 people have died as a result of the COVID-19 illness in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected in the country to 4,77,158, according to data issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare early Saturday.

India reports 7,145 new #COVID19 cases, 8,706 recoveries, and 289 deaths in the last 24 hours.



Active cases: 84,565 (lowest in 569 days)

Total recoveries: 3,41,71,471

Death toll: 4,77,158



Total Vaccination: 1,36,66,05,173 pic.twitter.com/U6UUZhY7E6 — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2021

Kerala had the most casualties (243), followed by Maharashtra, which logged 12 deaths Kerala leads with 3,471 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 902, Tamil Nadu with 621 cases, West Bengal with 580 cases, and Karnataka with 238 cases. These five states accounted for 81.34% of all new cases, with Kerala alone accounting for 48.58% of all new cases.

India's active caseload is at 84,565, despite a 1,850 drop in total active cases in the last 24 hours. Furthermore, 8,706 people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,41,71,471 nationwide. With this, India's recovery rate has risen to 98.38%. In the last 24 hours, India has administered a total of 62,06,244 doses. So far in the country, 1,36,66,05,173 dosages have been provided.

NITI Aayog over Omicron Scare

In the wake of the emergence of the Omicron variation of SARS-CoV-2, the country's COVID-19 Task Force Chief and a member of NITI Aayog, Dr VK Paul, highlighted on December 17 the need to be careful and prepared in the wake of the current strain's development. Dr Paul, speaking at a Health Ministry briefing in the national capital, drew parallels with the alarming pandemic situation in the United Kingdom and emphasised the possible spread of the disease among the Indian population.

"If we look at the scale of spread in the UK and if there is a similar outbreak in India, then given our population, there will be 14 lakh cases every day," Dr Paul stated. While admitting that the current situation is unpredictable and unexpected because the Omicron virus is still spreading, he assured that the Centre is taking all necessary precautions to keep track of every development.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI