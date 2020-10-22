COVID-19: India Reaches A New Milestone As It Records Lowest Cases Per Million Population

India has reported the lowest COVID-19 infections per million population on the global scale, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The fatality rate of the country stands to be the lowest at 1.51 per cent. Meanwhile, India's recovery rate has improved further to 88.81 per cent, which is one of the highest in the world.

Given the size of India's population, these are testiment of the positive results of the Centre-led strategies of TEST, TRACK, TRACE, TREAT, TECHNOLOGY, effectively being implemented by the States and UTs. — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 22, 2020

The health ministry said that considering India's population, the lowest fatality rate in the world is the positive outcome of the States and UTs positively implementing the Centre-led strategies of TEST, TRACK, TREAT, TECHNOLOGY. As per the latest updates from MOHFW, India breached 77 lakh mark. So far, India has recorded 77,06,946 positive COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,16,616 died while 68,74,518 have successfully recovered.

In the past 24 hours, 55,839 fresh cases, 702 deaths and 79415 new recoveries have been recorded. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 7,15,812. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Twitter post on October 22, the total number of COVID-19 samples tested until October 21 is 9,86,70, 363. Samples tested on October 21 were 14,69,984.

PM Modi shares vaccine update

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address on Tuesday apprised the nation about the potential vaccine for coronavirus being in advanced stages of development and the government is taking efforts to make the vaccine available for all. Meanwhile, PM Modi urged the entire nation to not be negligent and ensure that proper protection and protocols followed to prevent the coronavirus infection.

"We are seeing that work is being done on a war footing to save humanity. Many countries are working on this. In India as well, scientists are working hard on various Coronavirus vaccines. Some of these are in advanced stages of development," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also highlighted the situation of developed countries such as the US, the UK and other European nations which witnessed a sudden spike after a gradual decrease in caseload, to highlight the importance of not being complacent.

