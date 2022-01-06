COVID-19: India Records 90,928 Fresh Cases In Last 24 Hours, Omicron Tally Rises To 2,630

India, in the last 24 hours reported 90,928 new cases of Coronavirus. The active caseload in the country is currently at 2,85,401. A total of 19,206 recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours which has increased the total recoveries figure to 3,43,41,009. Meanwhile, the new variant- Omicron tally rose to 2,630 in the latest update, as per the Health Minister.

Maharashtra and Delhi continue to report the highest number of Omicron cases with 797 and 465 infections respectively. Further followed by Rajasthan, Kerala, Karnataka and Gujarat. Meanwhile, Manipur, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, each also reported one Omicron case.

The daily positivity rate is at 6.43% while the Weekly Positivity Rate is at 3.47%. A total of 68.53 cr total tests have been conducted so far. The Recovery Rate is currently at 97.81%. According to the Union Ministry of Family and Welfare, active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.81%.

Over 1 crore teens vaccinated against COVID-19 in India

More than 1 crore (1,24,02,515) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the 15-18 age group since the inoculation drive began for them on January 3, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. With this, the cumulative doses administered in the country has increased to over 148.58 crore (1,48,58,19,491), the official report stated.

More than 82 lakh (82,26,211) vaccine doses had been administered till 7 pm on Wednesday. This includes 37,44,635 doses administered to beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group, the ministry said. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night. In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya praised the enthusiasm among adolescents for vaccination and congratulated them on this achievement.

Health Secretary to brief ECI officials ahead of polls

Ahead of the Assembly elections due this year, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan is scheduled to hold a meeting with the officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and further brief them over the COVID-19 situation in the country. The meeting came in the backdrop of the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for five states in the coming months. NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul will also attend the briefing along with other officials on Thursday.