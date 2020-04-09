Coronavirus Crisis: Indian Railways Produce 6 Lakh Masks, 41,000 Litres Of Hand Sanitisers

In a bid to contribute their bit in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Railways announced that they have ventured into production of almost 6 lakh face masks and over 40,000 liters of hand sanitizer. The Indian Railways in a statement revealed that their staff was working round-the-clock to produce masks and sanitizers to aid the healthcare professionals who were facing a shortage of essential PPEs. As per the release, Indian Railways has produced 5,82,317 face masks and 41,882 liters of hand sanitizer till April 7.

"In continuation of the measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Indian Railways is making all-out efforts to supplement the health care initiatives of the Government of India. In this direction, Indian Railways is producing reusable face masks and sanitizer in-house in all its Zonal Railways, Production Units and PSUs," read a statement by the Indian Railways.

The release further stated that all operations and maintenance staff were working under specific safety guidelines of hygiene. These guidelines include provision and usage of face masks and hand sanitizers for all staff members, along with the availability of soap, water and washing facilities, and practicing social distancing at the workplaces.

Railways to manufacture 1000 PPEs a day

Previously as well the Indian Railways had announced that it would manufacture up to 1000 protective kits every day needed to protect doctors and paramedics working on the front line to treat COVID-19 patients at hospitals of Railways. Additionally, the railways is considering supplying 50% of the overalls to other medical professionals across the country. Material for all the overalls is being procured centrally at Jagadhari which is located near many big textile industries in Punjab.

"Facilities are being geared up in Railways to make up to 1000 such protective overall for Railway Doctors & Paramedics every day. Around 17 workshops would be striving to contribute to this exercise," the Railway ministry said in a statement.

