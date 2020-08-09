J&K Introduces Rapid Antigen Tests For Screening Travellers Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases

In a bid to check the spread of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration has introduced rapid antigen tests for people entering the Union Territory at Lakhanpur in Kathua.

"We were using RT-PCR method earlier but recently the administration introduced rapid antigen test. We get the results in about half an hour using this method," Chief Medical Officer Ashok Choudhary said on Saturday.

A total of 1,230 tests have been conducted so far, of which 10 people tested positive. With the help of the rapid antigen test, as many as 700 samples can be tested on a daily basis, thus reducing the burden on quarantine centres.

As the Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra is expected to commence from August 16, this method of testing Coronavirus will be helpful in getting quick results. A driver hailing from Rajasthan favoured the decision saying that the method will save the time spent on testing.

In a small respite to people of Jammu-Kashmir, the administration, on Tuesday, announced that all religious places and places of worship will reopen from August 16. However, religious processions and large religious gatherings remain strictly prohibited amid the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

J&K COVID-109 tally crosses 24,000-mark

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 463 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 24,390, while 10 more coronavirus deaths during the last 24 hours pushed the toll to 459 in the union territory, officials said. All the ten fatalities were reported from the Kashmir, they said.

There are 7,264 active COVID-19 cases in the union territory now, while 16,667 patients have recovered from the infection, the officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)