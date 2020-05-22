COVID-19: J&K Witnesses 400 Positive Cases, 8 Deaths In A Week

With nearly 400 people testing positive for COVID-19 and 08 deaths due to the deadly virus in a week, the COVID 19, the pandemic is throwing up new challenges for health authorities in the Kashmir Valley. From doctors and paramedics to patients admitted to hospitals for normal procedures and from policeman to expecting mothers, the fresh positive cases have worried health experts, given the fact that the deadly virus curve had flattened in the previous two weeks.

Pertinently, on May 16 and 18, the region reported above 100 daily positive cases while on Thursday (21 May) JK saw 59 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total confirmed cases of viral illness to 1449 here. Nodal officer for COVID-19, Dr Muhammad Salim Khan while talking to Republic TV said, “Increase in the cases of COVID 19 is also because of the people who have tested positive after returning from outside J&K.” However, a doctor at Government Medical College Srinagar, wishing anonymity said that Valley was staring at the COVID-19 peak.

20 deaths in J&K

“The region has witnessed 20 deaths despite the fact that the health infrastructure has so-far not been overstretched. If positive cases continue to surge, the death rate would also go up,” said he The doctors in Kashmir have been barred by the authorities to speak against the government’s efforts to combat the COID 19, pandemic on social media, or to the media. He said, earlier this month, the death of three expecting mothers in southern Kashmir’s Anantnag district is another worry. “More than a dozen expecting mothers were tested positive for the infection on a single day on May 16.,” the doctor added.

An official at the directorate of health services said at least 31 cases of pregnant women testing positive for coronavirus have been reported across Kashmir Valley. Most of them have visited hospitals, maximizing chances of the spread of the infection.

Another worry for the authorities is medics and para-medics bearing the brunt of the novel disease. On May 18, five doctors tested positive for COVID-19 in Srinagar hospitals. Over a dozen doctors, three nurses and five healthcare workers have been infected with the virus in J&K so-far.

A medico while wishing anonymity at tertiary-care SKIMS hospital in Srinagar said “J&K’s response to the pandemic would largely depend on the safety of doctors. If we can’t protect our doctors, half the battle is already lost,”. Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner, P.K Pole, directed the concerned authorities to follow the advisory in letter and spirit so that timely action is taken to contain the disease in non-COVID hospitals. He instructed for undertaking disinfection drives on weekly basis to avoid spread of COVID infection in Non-COVID dedicated hospitals.

The Div Com said that the purpose of the advisory is to provide guidance on preventive measures, isolation and quarantine of health care functionaries who are at increased risk of acquiring the COVID-19 disease, if there is a breach in the personal protection. He also said that while managing patients Hospitals shall activate its Hospital Infection Control Committee (HICC).

The Div Com emphasized for taking all precautionary measures in and around the hospital premises and following necessary SOPs while attending patients who visit hospitals for treatment, besides their attendants must be treated as suspects.

Image Credits: PTI