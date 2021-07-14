COVID-19: Kerala Govt Announces Complete Lockdown On July 17 & 18; Check New Guidelines

Quick links:
Credit: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE
As India continues to battle the second wave of COVID-19, the Kerala government on Tuesday, July 13, announced a complete lockdown in the state on July 17 and 18 in line with the current situation of Coronavirus infection spread. As per the State Government orders, collectors are recommended to declare micro-containment zones and implement stringent restrictions in areas with higher COVID-19 cases.
There will be a complete lockdown on 17th & 18th July in the state: Kerala Government issued an order yesterday#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/52YEQCH2eN— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021
To date, Kerala has reported a total of 30.7 lakh COVID cases with 29.4 lakh recoveries and 14,586 deaths.
As of Tuesday, July 13, Ernakulam has reported 1,624 Covid-19 positive cases. West Kochi reported more than 93 cases while the highest cases have been reported from Thrikkakara with 69 followed by Chellanam 57 and Maradu 43.
The state has administered a total of 1,61,07,534 COVID vaccine doses across 733 vaccination sites.
On July 13, health authorities in Kerala's Thrissur informed that a woman doctor from Kerala, who is also India's first COVID-19 patient, has tested positive for the deadly pathogen again after almost 1.5 years. On January 30, 2020, the third-year medical student from Wuhan University had tested positive for the virus, days after she returned home following the semester holidays.