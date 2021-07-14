COVID-19: Kerala Govt Announces Complete Lockdown On July 17 & 18; Check New Guidelines

As India continues to battle the second wave of COVID-19, the Kerala government on Tuesday, July 13, announced a complete lockdown in the state on July 17 and 18 in line with the current situation of Coronavirus infection spread. As per the State Government orders, collectors are recommended to declare micro-containment zones and implement stringent restrictions in areas with higher COVID-19 cases.

There will be a complete lockdown on 17th & 18th July in the state: Kerala Government issued an order yesterday#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/52YEQCH2eN — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

Kerala's new COVID-19 guidelines

Banks are allowed to operate on all five days.

Banks and other financial institutions will have a holiday on July 17

Shops in the category A, B' and C LSGIs are allowed to open till 8 pm.

In category A with a Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of up to 5 per cent, all types of shops and business establishments will remain open on all days except during weekend lockdown.

In category B with a TPR of up to 10 per cent, the shops which sell essential items will remain open on all days, while other non-essential item shops would function on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday till 8 pm.

In category C with a TPR of up to 15 per cent, the shops which sell essential provisions will remain open on all days while other shops are allowed to open only on Friday.

In category D with a TPR above 15 per cent, only shops that sell essential provisions are allowed to open.

COVID-19 situation in Kerala

To date, Kerala has reported a total of 30.7 lakh COVID cases with 29.4 lakh recoveries and 14,586 deaths.

As of Tuesday, July 13, Ernakulam has reported 1,624 Covid-19 positive cases. West Kochi reported more than 93 cases while the highest cases have been reported from Thrikkakara with 69 followed by Chellanam 57 and Maradu 43.

The state has administered a total of 1,61,07,534 COVID vaccine doses across 733 vaccination sites.

India's first COVID-19 patient tests positive for virus again

On July 13, health authorities in Kerala's Thrissur informed that a woman doctor from Kerala, who is also India's first COVID-19 patient, has tested positive for the deadly pathogen again after almost 1.5 years. On January 30, 2020, the third-year medical student from Wuhan University had tested positive for the virus, days after she returned home following the semester holidays.

(Image credit: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)