COVID-19: Maharashtra Clocks Record One-day Spike Of 5537 Cases; Death Toll Tops 8000

With 5,537 fresh cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported its highest single-day count of the viral infection, taking a total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 1,80,298. The figures come on the first day of 'Unlock 2', the sixth phase of the lockdown that'll run through the end of the month.

The death toll rose to 8,053 after 198 patients succumbed to the illness, of which 69 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours, and the rest 129 are from the previous period.

The number of recoveries jumped by 2,243 in the last 24 hours to reach 93,154. As of July 1, there are 79,075 active cases in Maharashtra.

In state capital Mumbai, 1,487 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the aggregate to 79,145. Meanwhile, the tally in neighbouring Thane touched 39,316, while that in Palghar stood at 6,064. Pune so far has 23,317 cases while Nagpur has recorded 1,506 cases.

The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 51.67% while the case fatality rate is 4.47%. Currently, 6,08,660 people are under home quarantine and 38,396 people in institutional quarantine. Furthermore, out of 9,92,723 laboratory samples, 1,80,298 have been tested positive (18.16%) for COVID-19 until July 1.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday morning performed the customary puja on the Ekadashi day at the Vitthoba temple in Pandharpur and said that he prayed for help to destroy the Coronavirus.

Casualty figures

Out of the 198 deaths reported in the state on July 1, 69 occurred in the last 48 hours and 129 deaths are from the previous period. These include 69 deaths in Mumbai, 26 in Mira-Bhayandar, 17 in Thane Municipal Corporation, 4 in Kalyan-Dombivali, 3 in Jalgaon, 3 in Pune, 1 in Navi Mumbai, 1 in Ulhasnagar, 1 Bhivandi, 1 in Palghar, 1 in Vasai-Virar, 1 in Dhule and 1 in Akola. These 129 deaths have been shown in the progressive figures instead of showing in daily figures, the state health department said.

