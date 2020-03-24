Bihar Orders To Convert Village Schools Into Coronavirus Quarantine Centres For Returnees

The Bihar government has asked the District Magistrates of all Districts in the state to convert government schools into Quarantine facilities to fight COVID-19. This measure has been taken by the state government after it came to light that people returning to their villages from different parts of India were not allowed to stay in their respective houses.

Education Secretary of R K Mahajan said, "We have directed the District Magistrate of all districts to ensure that everyone returning back home to their respective villages from different parts of the country should be accommodated in Govt schools quarantine. Panchayat Bhawans and other govt buildings can also be used as quarantine ".

Bihar govt has also directed the Block development officers, Principals of schools to ensure safe drinking water, clean toilets, and better hygiene in the school premises.

Home secretary of Bihar Amir Subhani said,"People should stay home for a healthy India as we should stop the spread of COVID-19 at the community level. Villagers coming in from different parts of the country should live in schools ."

So far Bihar has reported 3 positive cases of COVID-19 and one death. As a part of preventive measure, COVID-19 has been declared as an epidemic disease, and the Govt has ordered for a lockdown of all districts, subdivisions and Block headquarters across Bihar. Bihar govt. has also announced a compensation package to the poor people and students.