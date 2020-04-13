COVID-19: No New Case In Jammu As Authorities Ramp Up Testing

In a major relief for the people of Jammu, all novel Coronavirus suspects tested negative on Monday. Apart from new suspects, six persons who were already diagnosed with COVID-19 have turned out to be negative. Out of those six, four are from Udhampur and one each from Jammu and Rajouri.

Rigorous testing

Speaking to Republic World, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma (IAS) said that the administration is now conducting COVID-19 testing rigorously and because of this no new cases have been reported. “Almost all the positive cases were those who reported earlier and were under quarantine," he added.

“As of now we are focusing on testing the people under surveillance and will move to old age homes as directed by the Lt. Governor. People have so far been cooperative and we expect them to extend this helping hand for few days more,” Sanjeev Verma said.

ePASS service launched in Jammu

Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan launched an ePASS service in the district for persons residing within red zone areas. Now, after the launch of this ePASS facility, any person in a situation of emergency residing in the pre-defined red/containment zones can now apply online by going to the web site https://jammu.nic.in/COVID19 and clicking on the link. The applicant will then be redirected to a web site for filling some details like their own particulars, the purpose for which the pass is required, etc.

Govt schools go mobile, teachers innovative

Principal Secretary, School Education, Dr. Asgar Samoon also directed starting online classes through different platforms like WhatsApp, Zoom Cloud, Skype, Google Classroom to reach out to children. Education Department has started teleclasses on Doordarshan on a daily basis from 4 pm to 5:30 pm by resource persons of the department.

JMC installs decontamination tunnels across Jammu City

Meanwhile, as part of a series of measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has successfully installed 12 decontamination and sanitizing tunnels at various locations across the city. The tunnels have been installed at Government Medical College Bakshi Nagar, Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Government Hospital Sarwal, Government Chest Diseases Hospital, Government Psychiatric Diseases Hospital, Yatri Bhawan and JMC Town Hall Complex.

(PTI Photo)

