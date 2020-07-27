COVID-19: No State-wide Lockdown In Kerala, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

In order to decide whether to impose a complete state-wide lockdown in Kerala considering the common opinion evolved during meetings at various levels including with opposition parties, a special Cabinet meeting was held in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The Cabinet meeting which was for the first time held through video conferencing decided to put in place stringent measures to contain COVID-19 in areas designated as critical containment zones instead of a total lockdown in the state.

"Various discussions were held regarding the COVID-19 situation in the state including with political parties and health experts. A common opinion was evolved that a complete state-wide lockdown should not be imposed now but stringent preventive measures should be put in place in clusters. Based on it, the government has decided not to impose a complete lockdown in the state," said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Chief Minister said the Cabinet also decided to recommend the Governor to promulgate an ordinance to extend the passing of the Finance Bill for 2020-21. "The situation raised as the government had cancelled the Assembly on July 27 owing to surge in COVID-19 cases," said Chief Minister.

Coronavirus in Kerala

At least 43 health workers were among the 702 people who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday in Kerala while 745 others recovered, as the state’s total infection tally touched 19,727. The death toll climbed to 63 with two more fatalities reported today from Kozhikode and Kottayam districts.

As many as 9,611 people are presently under treatment, 10,054 patients have recovered and over 1.55 lakh people are under observation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

(With Inputs from ANI)