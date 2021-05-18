Last Updated:

COVID-19: Odisha Forms A Task Force To Manage Smooth Supply & Refilling Oxygen Cylinders

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announced the formation of a task force to oversee the refilling of cylinders and the safe transportation of oxygen amid pandemic.

Written By
Srishti Goel
Odisha

Picture Credit: PTI


In the midst of the pandemic, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the establishment of a task force to oversee the refilling of cylinders and the smooth transportation of oxygen. He said, "A task force has been constituted to manage the refilling of cylinders and seamless transportation of oxygen. Odisha is proud to help other states with oxygen supplies while providing enough to its own hospitals."

Odisha govt forms a task force

Naveen Patnaik, the Chief Minister of Odisha, attended an all-party meeting convened by the Assembly Speaker to address the COVID-19 situation and its management in the state. 

Patnaik held a press conference after the meeting and stated, "To further strengthen the oxygen management and to prepare a master plan for the State, I am announcing a task force that will look at immediate needs as well as holistic planning for future exigencies. We are also increasing our medical manpower. We have recruited 786 doctors and 5137 paramedics and this will strengthen our fight. We are in the process of contractual recruitment of more medical personnel."

The state of Odisha has launched a house-to-house study on COVID-19 symptoms and co-morbidities. He said, "A 3- month house-to-house survey (for Covid symptoms and co-morbid conditions) by ASHAs and Anganwadi workers (AWWs) will be launched beginning May 24, for which they will be given an additional incentive of Rs 1000 per month for these 3 months. Gaon Kalyan Samitis (GKS) are at the cutting edge of our outreach and they are there in almost every village. An amount of Rs 10,000 per GKS will be sanctioned for undertaking COVID-19 related activities at the village level involving the community."

READ | Odisha records 11,732 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more fatalities

COVID situation in Odisha

The Chief Minister told ASHA staff that they would receive one-time assistance of Rs 10,000 for bicycles, cupboards, slippers, umbrellas, and torches. While noting that COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on many families in the state, he said

READ | Odisha: 21 more members of vulnerable tribal groups test positive for COVID-19

"We intend to provide a healing touch to such Covid affected families by continuing to cover the widows and orphaned children under the Madhubabu Pension Yojana. The children will also get free education facilities."

READ | Odisha to lunch house-to-house COVID-19 survey in villages: CM

The government will allow MLALADS to spend up to Rs 50 lakhs on activities related to COVID management, such as procuring masks from Mission Shakti groups to distribute to the needy. Meanwhile, according to the state health bulletin from yesterday, Odisha recorded 11,732 new cases and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI

READ | Odisha govt fixes charges for hiring ambulances
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND