COVID-19: Omicron And Its Sub-lineages Are Predominant Variants In India: Sources

As India witnessed a steep rise in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, a recent report has suggested that only the Omicron variant and its sublineages are the predominating circulating variants in India at the present moment, reported ANI citing sources.

Concerning the same, a bulletin issued by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has also asserted the same about Omicron and its sub-lineages in the country. In addition to that, the report also suggested that some samples of highly infectious BA.2.75 variant have been also found in India.

#COVID19 | Only Omicron and its sub-lineages are the predominant circulating variants in India: Sources — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

The July 11 bulletin which was issued last Monday said that the spread and frequency of the highly contagious BA.2.75 is being closely monitored in every state, however, no surge in hospitalisation or any diseases have been observed so far in this time period.

Increase in infections linked to Omicron variant reported in India: INSACOG bulletin

Meanwhile, the bulletin further adds that as Omicron and its sub-lineages are dominant in India, traces of sub-lineages BA.2 and BA.2.38 have mostly been found.

“BA.2.75 sub-variant has acquired more mutations in spike protein and other genes of the SARS-CoV-2,” it said.

Prior to that, in a previous bulletin dated July 4, the INSACOG had said that the number of SARS-CoV-2 infections has registered a growth in India over the last few weeks, with the Omicron sub-variants BA.2 (64.9 per cent) and BA.2.38 (26.4 per cent) being the prevalent sub-lineages.

“A small increase in patients infected with the BA.5 variant has also been observed. However, there is no report of any increased hospitalization or any report of increased disease severity. COVID appropriate behavior is likely to be followed to reduce any new spread of infection,” it said.

It is pertinent to note that with 19,406 fresh coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 4,41,26,994, while active cases declined to 1,34,793, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

Image: PTI/Representational