COVID-19: PM Modi Reiterates Appeal To Stay Indoors, Shares Warm Video From Janta Curfew

Reiterating his appeal to the country, PM Modi on Tuesday urged people to stay indoors, in the wake of the deadly Coronavirus outbreak. The Prime Minister made this appeal by sharing a video of a slum dweller who was seen clanging a plate on March 22 at 5 PM, as the country observed Janta Curfew.

In the video, an old lady could be seen sitting outside her small hovel. In response to the heartwrenching video, PM Modi asked the people to respect this mother's spirit by tweeting in Hindi, "Let us respect this mother's spirit and live in the house. She is giving this message to us."

आइए इस मां की भावना का आदर करें और घर में रहें। वो हमें यही संदेश दे रही है। https://t.co/z555vu2qvz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter to share a link on information regarding coronavirus in sign language. "Valuable information on COVID-19 in sign language," he tweeted. PM Modi has been taking to social media to disseminate information on ways to protect against the deadly virus.

On March 22, Janta Curfew was observed in the country wherein people remained indoors from 7 am to 9 pm. Currently, a total lockdown has been announced in 19 states and union territories. Meanwhile, 6 states and union territories have placed only some areas under lockdown. On Monday, the cancellation of domestic flights from March 24 midnight until March 31 was announced.

'India Has Tremendous Capacity'

World Health Organisation (WHO) has emphasized finding the source of the virus to arrest from spreading it further in the country adding countries like India could lead the world in fighting the deadly virus.

"We need to find all the cases first to find out where the virus is. When the outbreak becomes large, we need to understand where the outbreak is and where the cases are surging. There is a need in a number of labs where a surge is seen. India is a very populous country and the future of this virus will be considered in a very highly & densely populated country. India led the world in eradicating two pandemics, small-pox and polio so India has tremendous capacity. There are no easy answers. It is exceptionally important that countries like India show the way to the world as they have done before," Michael J Ryan of WHO said.

