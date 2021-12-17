COVID-19: Punjab Sees 39 Fresh Cases

Punjab on Friday reported 39 more cases of coronavirus, taking the state's infection tally to 6,03,892, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related death reported in the state, the fatality count stood at 16,626.

It also included a death case which was not reported earlier.

Among fresh cases, Jalandhar reported seven, followed by six each in Pathankot and Mohali.

The number of active cases was 325.

Forty-seven more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,86,941, as per the bulletin.

Union Territory Chandigarh reported five COVID-19 cases, taking the city's infection count to 65,678.

No death was reported in the city in the past 24 hours. The death toll stood at 1,076. The number of active cases in the city was 74 while the number of cured persons was 64,528.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)