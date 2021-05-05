COVID-19: RSS Joins Effort With Local Organisations To Provide Relief To Maharashtra

Amidst India battling an unprecedented viral apocalypse, the Konkan Prant unit of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has joined efforts with 11 other organisations to provide relief to COVID patients, their relatives and frontline workers in the state of Maharashtra. The organisation is providing hospital beds and oxygen concentrators to those infected along with wheelchairs to homebound patients. Apart from the physical aid, it also provides free of cost counselling and guidance related to ayurvedic, homoeopathic and allopathic medicines. It has also organized multiple blood donation camps and has narrowed the search for plasma by preparing lists of donors.

For this purpose, RSS has also launched a helpline number (022-41667566).

Blood, plasma and other aid

Several blood donation camps have been set up across Mumbai as well as four other districts of Maharashtra namely Bhayandar, Navi Mumbai, Dindoshi and Marve. A total of 1,884 units of blood were collected from such camps till April 25. In more recent weeks, Bajrang Dal joined the drive, organizing blood donation camps in between Rama Navami and Hanuman Jayanti.

Additionally, an awareness campaign regarding plasma donation has been undertaken in Mumbai and lists of donors as well as receivers are being prepared in Mumbai. A Google form (https://forms.gle/NzwEb6cwBHshZwE69) for the same is being circulated online to facilitate the enlistment.

The organisation has also stepped up relief measures for migrants workers hit by the exodus. Nearly 20 volunteers of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) distributed drinking water to migrant workers returning to their hometowns. They also arranged nine mobile toilets too especially for women.

For patients battling an infection, a 30 bed COVID Care Centre has also been set up at Nityanand Municipal School, Mumbai. The completely airconditioned centre provides a 24x7 medical treatment facility. Some of the beds also have Oxygen facilities such as Oxygen Concentrator and Cylinders. The centre also has a dedicated ambulance in service. A second 40 bed COVID centre and a counselling centre has been set up in Divya School, Thane. A helpline too has been set up to facilitate speedy communication at the centre.

A branch of RSS has also set up 10 Oxygen Concentrator facilities in Mumbai. A similar facility has been set up at Kalyan where it is made available at a minimal cost. Additionally, they have also started tiffin services for home quarantine patients in Mumbai.

“From the community kitchen set up at Borivali on April 1 a total of 1,200 tiffins are being provided twice a day, while the similar facilities started on April 16 at Malad and Meera Road are catering to 250 and 150 families twice every day,” RSS said.

All Images: RSS