COVID-19 : Salary Cuts, Cease Of Operations Loom Large Among Indian Airlines

It hasn't been an easy ride for the airline crew and officials, working day and night before lockdown to evacuate all Indians possible from abroad, conduct thermal screenings and even during lockdown to ensure cargo services are not halted, also other emergency services. They were lauded by millions and also abused by some. They still continue to do their jobs but when it comes to their remuneration, they are taking pay cuts, also it has been predicted that many airlines will have to lay off owing to imminent bankruptcy.

Let's talk about some Indian airlines who are co-operating with the government for any emergency flight services. But had to resort to deducting salaries to maintain equilibrium, Go Air airlines made huge salary cuts and paid only fifty percent of its employees this month, SpiceJet airlines also followed suit and didn't pay for the last week of March to its employees. Air India, which is struggling with huge debt but providing a great service to the nation, is still trying to generate funds. Air India employees generally receive their salary on the 7th of each month, so till that time, Air India is trying to garner as much funds as possible to remunerate at least those who have been an essential part of the evacuation operations carried out in last few months. So far, only Vistara, Indigo and Air Asia have paid all salaries in full and advance.

When it comes to regional Indian airlines, it is the worst hit. While Star Air airlines has deferred filling out of March salary, Air Deccan Airlines has ceased operations and has sent all employees on a no-pay-sabbatical. Employees will have "first right of refusal" on their role whenever airline restarts operations.

SpiceJet chairman himself is taking a thirty percent cut in his salary and also issued a statement over the current situation, "What we are facing is a global phenomenon and no airline in the world is immune to the impact. Tough times don't last, tough people, do. SpiceJet was born of adversity and it is the same adversity that brings out the best in each and every one of us,"