COVID-19: Sero Survey Indicates Antibody Prevalence Rate At 5.15 Percent In Bhubaneswar

The second phase of the serological survey conducted in nearly 25 wards of the Odisha's capital city found the antibody prevalence rate at 5.15 percent. The Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) study indicates that due to low prevalence of antibodies, Bhubaneswar could be "one of the protected cities'' with respect to COVID-19 spread across the country.

While speaking on the results of the survey with ANI, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said, "The less prevalence of the antibody in the city population indicates that still there is a high risk of infection in near future and thus the city is currently experiencing a spike in the COVID-19 positive cases."

Low antibody prevalence

The BMC commissioner still urged Bhubaneswar resident to continue following COVID-19 protocols by maintaining social distance and wearing face masks. As per reports, during the two-day-long community serological study, the Bhubaneswar-based ICMR research institute had aimed to collect 1,500 samples but could receive only 1,320 samples from various locations from where the Phase I samples were collected earlier.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,16,678 on Friday with 3,267 people testing positive, a health department official informed. The state recorded nine more fatalities climbing the death toll to 531. The deaths were reported from five districts Bolangir, Cuttack, Ganjam, and Khurda districts registered eight fatalities, while one patient succumbed to the infection in Rayagada.

Ganjam is the worst-hit district which has so far accounted for 199 deaths followed by Khurda (72). Odisha now has 28,743 active cases, while 87,351 people have so far recovered from the disease, the official said. The state has so far conducted over 19.97 lakh sample tests, including 46,754 on Thursday.

