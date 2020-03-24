The Debate
Here's How Much ICMR Says Social Distancing Could Reduce India's Overall Coronavirus Cases

General News

The Indian Council of Medical Research said that strictly-implementing social-distancing measures will reduce overall expected number of cases of coronavirus

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that strictly-implementing social-distancing measures will reduce the overall expected number of cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic. 

Based on the initial understanding of the spread of the deadly COVID-19, the mathematical modelling done by the country's apex health research body suggested that entry screening of travellers with symptoms of suspected coronavirus could delay the introduction of the virus into the community by one-three weeks.

READ | MHA Directs States To Take Action Against Racial Abuse On NE Citizens In Wake Of COVID-19

"Strictly-implemented social distancing measures, such as home quarantine of symptomatic and suspected cases, will reduce the overall expected number of cases by 62 per cent and the peak number of cases by 89 per cent, thus flattening the curve and providing more opportunities for interventions," the ICMR said.

These model projections are subject to substantial uncertainty and can be further refined as more needs to be understood about the rate at which the infection transmits among susceptible individuals, it said.

READ | 'Robust Response': WHO Lauds India's Decision To Impose Lockdown Amid COVID-19 Crisis

COVID-19 cases rise in India

In India, over 470 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported. Along with it, nine deaths have been reported until now. Numerous states have announced lockdowns and curfew has been imposed on few till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services.

Presently, there are around 378,741 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 16,499 people. Meanwhile, around 101,608 have reportedly been recovered. 

READ | Rahul Gandhi Accuses Centre Of Delaying Ban On Export Of PPE; Centre Issues Clarification

READ | Shivraj Chouhan Takes Oath 4th Time As Madhya Pradesh CM; Kamal Nath Attends Ceremony

(with PTI inputs)

First Published:
