COVID-19: States/UTs To Receive 96,490 Vaccine Doses In 3 Days Says Union Health Ministry

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on June 14 apprised of vaccine doses that are in pipeline and will be received by States/ Union Territories within the next three days. The ministry informed that more than 96,490 doses are set to be delivered while 1,40,70,224 vaccine doses are still available with the State/UTs.

So far, the Centre has provided 26,68,36,620 COVID-19 vaccine doses to the State/UTs via the GOI's free of cost channel and through the direct State procurement category.

GOI to procure 50% of CDL approved COVID-19 vaccines

As per data available at 8 am on June 14, of 26,68,36,620 COVID-19 vaccine doses, the total consumption has been 25,27,66,396 which is inclusive of wastages. The ministry further stated under the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of COVID-19 vaccination, every month 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the GOI. It reaffirmed that these doses would be made available to the State governments totally free of any charge as being done earlier.

According to the Union Health Ministry, so far, 25,4849,301 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide relaxed vaccination policy.

This information emerged a day after the ministry informed that over 4 lakh more will be delivered to them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said Sunday.

"More than 1.53 crore (1,53,79,233) COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. Furthermore, 4,48,760 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next three days," it said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting States/UTs by providing vaccines free of cost. In addition, the Centre has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the States/UTs.

India's COVID-19 situation

As COVID-19 cases wane nationwide, the health bulletin has resumed recording the lowest figures since the April wave. 70,421 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours marking the lowest digits in 74 days. The weekly positive rate has dropped to less than 5% and currently pegged at 4.54%. The daily positivity rate is at 4.72%, which has been less than 10% for 21 consecutive days now.

While the active caseload of India is below 10 lakh at 9.73 lakh after good 66 long days, 1.19 lakh patients recuperated from the infection during the last 24 hours. The recovery rate now stands at 95.43%.

The ministry also informed that COVID testing capacity has ramped up too.