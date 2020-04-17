COVID-19 Testing Ramped Up In Himachal, To Be Completed Soon Says CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday that COVID-19 testing of all members of Tablighi Jamaat and their contacts would be completed soon and the testing capacity would be further ramped up in Himachal Pradesh after the arrival of rapid test kits.

Taking stock of the situation, Jai Ram Thakur said that people who are travelling due to some emergency, carrying the necessary permits, would be allowed during the lockdown period. For this, screening centres would be set up at all interstate barriers along with temporary quarantine centres with at least 15 to 20 beds. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they would be taken to the quarantine centres.

Monitoring COVID-19 hotspots

The Himachal CM said that movement from areas declared as hotspots would be strictly monitored. The state has appointed representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions to keep a check on the movement of people. The Government will also take action against the panchayat ‘pradhans’ if found concealing information regarding the arrival of outsiders.

Jai Ram Thakur highlighted the need for an adequate supply of essential commodities in open markets and depots of Civil Supplies Corporation to facilitate the people amid lockdown. He directed officials that vehicles carrying essential commodities and other materials from other states should be sanitized at the borders along with the drivers and conductors.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over people belonging to the state who are stranded outside Himachal Pradesh and apprised that the Government is making efforts to ensure their proper care. He urged them to stay put wherever they are and assured their early return as soon as the situation normalises.

Jai Ram Thakur also asked the officials to explore the possibilities of establishing contacts between the farmers and the buyers so that they could sell their produce at lucrative prices. He also directed the officers to ensure the smooth transportation of horticulture produce and inputs.

