COVID-19 Unlock: Here's A List Of States Opening Up And Easing Restrictions From Today

Several states in India are set to ease the restrictions from today as cases across the country continue to fall amid the second wave of COVID-19. The restrictions were imposed in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. The states which will commence COVID-19 unlock include Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Here are the complete details and guidelines that will come into effect amid the unlock.

Delhi

The Delhi government has decided to ease the lockdown restrictions from Monday. Under the phased unlock process, all activities, including reopening of restaurants with 50 per cent capacity and one weekly market per municipal zones, will be allowed from June 14, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. However, schools and colleges will continue to remain closed. In addition, Delhi Metro officials said services will continue with 50 per cent seating capacity only as per guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Maharashtra

Palghar in Maharashtra now falls under level-II of the state’s unlock plan as the COVID-19 situation in the district has improved in terms of positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy. Therefore, restaurants, shopping malls and cinemas will run with 50 per cent occupancy. In addition, the Palghar district administration has amended its earlier order banning the movement of people near various tourist spots such as dams, waterfalls, lakes and beaches. As per the modified order issued by the district collector Manik Gursal on Saturday, the previous prohibitory order will remain in force up to the one-km radius of tourist spots like dams, waterfalls, lakes and forts.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government will begin the unlock process from Monday as cases started showing a declining trend in the state, except for 11 districts. According to a government order, the restrictions have been relaxed from 6 am to 2 pm in 19 districts instead of the existing 6 am to 10 am. Even after easing restrictions, only shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to operate, the government has clarified. Besides, industries can function with 50 per cent workforce by strictly adhering to COVID protocol. However, hotels and restaurants will be closed for dine-in and only takeaways and door delivery will be allowed.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has further eased more COVID-19 lockdown in the state's 27 districts including Chennai. Tea shops have been allowed to open and function from 6 am to 5 pm with only take away services. Sweet and savoury shops have also been allowed to open from 8 am till 2 pm. Restaurants and bakeries have already been allowed to function in the state. In addition, TASMAC liquor outlets are allowed to function from 10 am to 5 pm in 27 districts.

Haryana

Despite a dip in the daily cases, the Haryana government had extended the statewide COVID-induced lockdown by a week, till June 21, allowing a few relaxations. The state government allowed all shops to open from 9 am to 8 pm. While all educational institutes in the state will continue to remain closed, the administration has allowed activities covering almost all segments to operate in a restricted manner. Restaurants and bars can function from 10 AM to 10 PM with 50% capacity, adhering to the COVID-19 norms. Sports complexes, stadia have been permitted to open but only for sports activities. Home delivery in the state has been allowed till 10 pm.

COVID-19 situation in India

India reported 80,834 cases and 3,303 deaths on Sunday, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The nation's infection tally went up to 29,439,989 and the death toll to 370,384. The active Covid-19 cases in the country declined to 10,26,159.