COVID-19: Uttarakhand Ministers And MLAs Decide To Take 30% Pay Cut To Combat Virus Crisis

Resonating with the decision of the MPs to take a 30 percent cut in their salaries, the Uttarakhand state Cabinet on Wednesday echoing similar sentiments decided to deduct salaries of all Cabinet Ministers and MLAs by 30 percent. Moreover, there will also be a deduction of Rs 1 crore from the development fund for each MLA for the next two years in the wake of COVID-19.

30% salary cut for one year

In an unprecedented move on Monday, the Central Government on Monday decided to slash salaries of Members of Parliament and Union Cabinet Ministers by 30% for one year amid the novel Coronavirus hit to the country. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar informed that the Union Cabinet has approved an Ordinance amending the salary, allowances and pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 reducing allowances and pension by 30 percent with effect from April 1 for a year. The money saved by the public exchequer will be used in the government's fight against the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent fallout on the economy.

"The President, the Vice President, the Governors of the States have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility. The money will go to the Consolidated Fund of India," added Javadekar.

The nation is witnessing an alarming swell in the number of positive cases. Despite the nationwide lockdown in its 15th day, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India stands at 5,274, of which 149 have succumbed to the infection while 4,714 cases are still active; 410 have recovered and discharged according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries including India have been deploying all possible mechanisms to contain its spread. The Centre and the State governments are trying their best to contain the virus but as the virus is contagious, social distancing and maintaining hygiene is the need of the hour.

