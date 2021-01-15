Covid-19 Vaccination FAQs: No Vaccine Switching, Not For Pregnant Women, 18+ Yr-olds Only

Ahead of world's largest nationwide inoculation drive which is set to begin from January 16, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday issued precautions and information about COVID-19 vaccinations. In its release, MoHFW said that the women who are pregnant or lactating currently should not be administered the vaccine shots as they have not been a part of any anti-Coronavirus vaccine clinical trial so far. "Interchangeability of COVID-19 vaccines is not permitted," the release added.

READ | COVID-19: UK Travel Ban On South America, Portugal Over New Variant Fears

COVID-19 VACCINE FAQs BY MOHFW by Republic World on Scribd

MoHFW issues letter to all states & UTs

The letter by Union Health Ministry Additional Secretary Manohar Agnani addressed to all states and Union Territories, the Health Ministry highlighted that under the emergency use authorisation, the COVID_19 vaccine is indicated only for 18 years and above. It further said that if required, the Coronavirus vaccine and other vaccines should be separated by an interval of at least 14 days.

The letter by MoHFW listed precautions and contraindications for Coronavirus vaccination along with a comparative factsheet for both the vaccines (SII's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin). This factsheet contains information on vaccine platform, physical specifications, dosages, cold-chain storage requirements, contraindications and minor AEFIs (adverse event following immunization).

READ | COVID-19: Two WHO Team Members To Wuhan Test Positive, Being Retested In Singapore

Listing the contraindications, the Ministry cautioned against the administration of the vaccine in people with a history of an anaphylactic or allergic reaction to a previous dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and in those with immediate or delayed onset of anaphylaxis or allergic reaction to vaccines or injectable therapies, pharmaceutical products, food items, among others.

READ | 4 Pregnant Women Among 20 Migrants Dead In Tunisia Sinking

According to the letter by Ministry, in case of people having active symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection, Coronavirus infected patients who have been given anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma and acutely unwell and hospitalised patients due to any illness, the COVID-19 vaccination is to be deferred to 4-8 weeks after recovery.

READ | J&K: Amid Heavy Snowfall & Blocked Roads, Administration Comes To Aid Of Pregnant Women & Patients