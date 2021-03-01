COVID-19 Vaccination Live Updates: PM Modi Gets 1st Dose, Kicks Off India's Phase-2 Drive

We have given some relaxation to state govts. In the next few days, the walk-in system will be streamlined, a provision is in place for this. A certain number of people can go to the centre after taking an appointment through booking: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

A certain number of people can walk-in at the centre. There are many people in the country who can't access or face difficulty in booking. All these systems will be streamlined within one week. As of now, there is no issue in the app (Co-WIN): Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Scientists & ICMR confirmed that these have no link to any mutation. Govt has sent its team of experts there (affected states). Our Cabinet Secy & Health Secy have spoken to chief secretaries & officers. Centre's in touch with all States: Health Minister on rise in #COVID19 cases

The side effects are minimal like swelling or fever. This sometimes happens during normal vaccination too. Hospitalisation due to vaccination is 0.0004 - it's negligible. No death has occurred due to vaccination: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

If someone dies 4 days or 10 days after inoculation, you can't link it to vaccination. Every death has been scientifically investigated. High powered experts committee evaluate it, no case has come yet that death is vaccine-induced: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan