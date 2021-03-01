Last Updated:

COVID-19 Vaccination Live Updates: PM Modi Gets 1st Dose, Kicks Off India's Phase-2 Drive

India kicked off the world's largest vaccination drive by inoculating those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities apart from Frontline workers. PM Modi took the first jab

Written By
Suchitra Karthikeyan
COVID-19 vaccine drive
India kicked off the world's largest vaccination drive by inoculating those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities apart from Frontline workers. PM Modi took the first jab
pointer
18:23 IST, March 1st 2021
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar administered 1st dose of COVAXIN

 

pointer
17:38 IST, March 1st 2021
Serum Institute of India (SII) & Bharat Biotech hails PM for taking jab

 

pointer
17:38 IST, March 1st 2021
Vaccination underway

Vaccination being done 3 govt facilities & 2 pvt hospitals in the district. At each vaccination centre, only 200 people will be inoculated in a day. Urge those above 60 yrs of age & those above 45 yrs with comorbidities to get vaccinated: Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban Dist


 

pointer
16:51 IST, March 1st 2021
Vaccination registration on COWIN website only, not app: MoHFW

Registration and booking for appointment for #COVID19 vaccination are to be done through #CoWIN portal: http://cowin.gov.in. There is no #CoWIN App for beneficiary registration. The App on Play Store is for administrators only: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare
 

pointer
16:51 IST, March 1st 2021
Nagpur: Vaccination runs into trouble

 

pointer
16:51 IST, March 1st 2021
AIIMS dir on PM's vaccination

 

pointer
16:51 IST, March 1st 2021
Health Minister on PM's vaccination

I've been saying from beginning that both our vaccines are safe & perfect as far as immunogenicity is concerned. We're thankful to PM, he has always told us that you've to lead by example. He took the jab 1st of all, when vaccination of people above 60 yrs has begun: Health Min

He took COVAXIN, against which a lot of misinformation was spread even when it was scientifically perfect. I think PM has given a clear message to the country. All misinformation & hesitancy should be buried once and for all: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, to ANI
 

pointer
16:51 IST, March 1st 2021
Health Minister to get vaccinated tomorrow

I will do the booking today and I plan to get vaccinated tomorrow: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, to ANI

I appeal to all citizens who are above 60 yrs of age, those above 45 yrs with comorbidities, all MPs-MLAs & even Opposition MLAs to get vaccinated. This would send a message to people that they should get vaccinated at the earliest: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, to ANI

pointer
16:51 IST, March 1st 2021
Health Minister briefs on phase-2 vaccination

We have given some relaxation to state govts. In the next few days, the walk-in system will be streamlined, a provision is in place for this. A certain number of people can go to the centre after taking an appointment through booking: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

A certain number of people can walk-in at the centre. There are many people in the country who can't access or face difficulty in booking. All these systems will be streamlined within one week. As of now, there is no issue in the app (Co-WIN): Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Scientists & ICMR confirmed that these have no link to any mutation. Govt has sent its team of experts there (affected states). Our Cabinet Secy & Health Secy have spoken to chief secretaries & officers. Centre's in touch with all States: Health Minister on rise in #COVID19 cases

The side effects are minimal like swelling or fever. This sometimes happens during normal vaccination too. Hospitalisation due to vaccination is 0.0004 - it's negligible. No death has occurred due to vaccination: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

If someone dies 4 days or 10 days after inoculation, you can't link it to vaccination. Every death has been scientifically investigated. High powered experts committee evaluate it, no case has come yet that death is vaccine-induced: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

pointer
16:51 IST, March 1st 2021
2nd phase vaccination underway

 

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND