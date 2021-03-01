COVID-19 Vaccination Live Updates: PM Modi Gets 1st Dose, Kicks Off India's Phase-2 Drive

Quick links:
Got my jab. For the curious, it was #Covaxin.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 1, 2021
Felt secure, will travel safely. pic.twitter.com/8PL7PZMEsf
Great to see Shri @narendramodi Ji leading from the front & getting vaccinated. In the interest of protecting our nation, I would urge the public to get vaccinated at the earliest, whether it be @SerumInstIndia’s vaccines or any of the other vaccines being developed in India. pic.twitter.com/JQCg3k8He9— Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) March 1, 2021
Inspired and humbled by Hon'ble PM's remarkable commitment to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.— BharatBiotech (@BharatBiotech) March 1, 2021
Yes, we all shall fight COVID-19 together and emerge victorious.@DrKrishnaElla @SuchitraElla @drharshvardhan @DBTIndia @MoHFW_INDIA @ProfBhargava @icmr_niv @aiims_newdelhi https://t.co/eOjaQQpqYm
Vaccination being done 3 govt facilities & 2 pvt hospitals in the district. At each vaccination centre, only 200 people will be inoculated in a day. Urge those above 60 yrs of age & those above 45 yrs with comorbidities to get vaccinated: Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban Dist
Maharashtra: Second-round of COVID19 vaccination underway at Pune's Kamla Nehru Hospital as the nationwide drive to inoculate people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities has started today pic.twitter.com/gplm9ohYJi— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021
Registration and booking for appointment for #COVID19 vaccination are to be done through #CoWIN portal: http://cowin.gov.in. There is no #CoWIN App for beneficiary registration. The App on Play Store is for administrators only: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare
Maharashtra: #COVID19 vaccination process at Nagpur's Indira Gandhi Hospital couldn't begin due to a technical glitch in the #CoWIN portal— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021
"Registration has begun & tokens are being given. We'd begin the process as soon as the site is up," says hospital's Medical Superintendent pic.twitter.com/WWGFWrvU5s
PM took #COVID19 vaccine & showed that we must do the same when turn comes. It'll go long way in getting over vaccine hesitancy. All over 60 yrs of age & those above 45 yrs with comorbidities must take vaccine. It's the only way to come out of pandemic: AIIMS Director Dr Guleria pic.twitter.com/P2ufW4BBUO— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021
I've been saying from beginning that both our vaccines are safe & perfect as far as immunogenicity is concerned. We're thankful to PM, he has always told us that you've to lead by example. He took the jab 1st of all, when vaccination of people above 60 yrs has begun: Health Min
He took COVAXIN, against which a lot of misinformation was spread even when it was scientifically perfect. I think PM has given a clear message to the country. All misinformation & hesitancy should be buried once and for all: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, to ANI
I will do the booking today and I plan to get vaccinated tomorrow: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, to ANI
I appeal to all citizens who are above 60 yrs of age, those above 45 yrs with comorbidities, all MPs-MLAs & even Opposition MLAs to get vaccinated. This would send a message to people that they should get vaccinated at the earliest: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, to ANI
We have given some relaxation to state govts. In the next few days, the walk-in system will be streamlined, a provision is in place for this. A certain number of people can go to the centre after taking an appointment through booking: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan
A certain number of people can walk-in at the centre. There are many people in the country who can't access or face difficulty in booking. All these systems will be streamlined within one week. As of now, there is no issue in the app (Co-WIN): Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan
Scientists & ICMR confirmed that these have no link to any mutation. Govt has sent its team of experts there (affected states). Our Cabinet Secy & Health Secy have spoken to chief secretaries & officers. Centre's in touch with all States: Health Minister on rise in #COVID19 cases
The side effects are minimal like swelling or fever. This sometimes happens during normal vaccination too. Hospitalisation due to vaccination is 0.0004 - it's negligible. No death has occurred due to vaccination: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan
If someone dies 4 days or 10 days after inoculation, you can't link it to vaccination. Every death has been scientifically investigated. High powered experts committee evaluate it, no case has come yet that death is vaccine-induced: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan
Karnataka: A 97-year-old man, Ramaswami Parthasarathy, took his first dose of #COVID19 vaccine at Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru today. He was the first person to get vaccinated here. #COVID19Vaccine pic.twitter.com/rp4bTB7Jv0— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021
Delhi: The second phase of #COVID19 vaccination underway at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital pic.twitter.com/rst2tL1yk8— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021
Nepal's Chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra Thapa receives his first dose of Made in India vaccine.— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021
(Pic source: Nepal Army)#COVID19Vaccine pic.twitter.com/7jfF7JjUIO
Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital to inspect the procedure of #COVID19 vaccination.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 1, 2021
People above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities are being vaccinated for COVID today, across the nation. pic.twitter.com/jHz0Y6ueEA
Maharashtra: People arrive at BKC Jumbo COVID19 hospital in Mumbai to get #COVID19 vaccination, as the nationwide drive to inoculate people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities, begins today. pic.twitter.com/QZgsBOA3lS— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021