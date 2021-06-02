COVID-19: WeWork India Kickstarts Vaccination Drive For All Active Employees, Dependents

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, WeWork India has kickstarted a vaccination drive for all of its active employees as well as three of their dependents in partnership with multiple leading partners across all 6 cities where its workspaces are located. This COVID-19 immunisation drive for employees is in addition to the existing medical insurance policy of WeWork. The company has also decided to reimburse the cost of the vaccination if any worker secures a slot on the COWIN portal to get inoculated.

The official release stated, “Moreover if any employee is tested positive for Covid-19 at present or in future, they can avail ‘Covid Leave’, a new leave category initiated by the company in line with the latest government mandate, wherein employees can avail leave up to 28 days depending on the need to make a full recovery.”

“Additionally, WeWork will soon open up this drive for its 40,000 members across India. WeWork will be a facilitator in this extension while the cost of vaccination will be decided by the partners,” it added.

‘Health and safety is top priority’

Speaking on the initiative Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India said “Health and safety of our members and employees is a top priority to us, and we at WeWork are taking all active measures to ensure the physical and mental wellness of our people. As another step towards safeguarding our employees, we have commenced a COVID -19 vaccination drive across India. Our people are our biggest assets, and we’ll continue to look out for them. Our aim is to provide hygienic and safe workplaces coupled with best-in industry people policies catering to physical and mental wellness for all. The team at WeWork will ensure that the vaccination drive is a convenient and safe process for all.”

WeWork has also offered the Corona Kavach Group policy to safeguard employees and their dependents against expenditure arising from Covid-19; this includes hospitalization expenses, home-care treatment, and a sum of five lakhs insured per family. It has also relooked the group medical insurance and policy; in case of an unfortunate event such as the death of an employee, the medical cover for the dependents will continue until the policy expires. To offer further support it will continue to pay the deceased employee’s salary to the family for a stipulated period of time and offer employment to the spouse/partner/children of the impacted employees.

IMAGE: Twitter/Unsplash