Chinese Donation With Coronavirus PPEs & Ventilators Arrives As 'China Stands With India'

China's Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Tuesday said that the second batch of donations that includes Coronavirus protective equipment and ventilators from Chinese charity organizations have arrived in Delhi. Taking to Twitter he also mentioned that the Chinese people will stand firmly with the Indian people in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation was received by the Indian Red Cross Society in Delhi.

The second batch of donation from Chinese charity organizations Jack Ma and Alibaba Foundations has arrived in Delhi today and been received by the Indian Red Cross Society. The donation includes protective clothes, masks, respirators and ventilators. (1/2) — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) March 31, 2020

Chinese state-owned companies also provide assistance to their Indian partners. The Chinese people will stand firmly with the Indian people on the fight against COVID19 and we'll get through hard times together (2/2) — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) March 31, 2020

Coronavirus which first originated from Wuhan city of China has so far claimed the lives of over 42,151 people worldwide. India's first coronavirus cases were reported in Wuhan-return students. The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,397 after 146 new patients were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. The deadly coronavirus has infected 858,669 globally.

India sends medical supplies to China

Earlier in March, India provided 15 tonnes of medical supplies to coronavirus-hit China comprising masks, gloves, and other emergency medical equipment at a cost of about Rs 2.11 crore, the government informed the Lok Sabha.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the medical supplies included one lakh surgical masks, five lakh pairs of surgical gloves, 75 pieces of infusion pumps, 30 pieces of enteral feeding pumps, 21 pieces of the defibrillator and 4,000 pieces of N-95 masks. These medical supplies cost approximately Rs 2.11 crore and were handed over to the Hubei Charity Federation in Wuhan, Muraleedharan said.

(with agencies input)