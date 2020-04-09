IMPORTANT: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Issues Covid Advisory For WhatsApp Users & Group Admins

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced an advisory for WhatsApp Users and Admins during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to counter the growing cases of rumours and fake news that is creating an atmosphere of fear and suspicion among the citizens.

Forwarding and spreading of "false and mischievious news" would attract punitive action. Providing/forwarding misleading information related to the severity/magnitude of the epidemic which may lead to panic will be punished with imprisonment which may extend to one year or with fine, according to the new advisory released on April 8.

READ | Modi Govt Readying Multi-trillion Covid Package For People's 'direct & Indirect Benefit'

READ | COVID-19: No Shortage Of Hydroxychloroquine; 80% Cases Show Mild Symptoms, Says Health Min

The Advisory for WhatsApp users and Admins is as follows:

READ | Supreme Court Orders Free COVID-19 Related Testing In Government And Private Labs

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Centre Mulls Extending Lockdown Post-April 14; Cases At 5274

Dos and Donts for Admins and Members of WhatsApp or other messaging platforms:

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO AS A MEMBER OF GROUPS IN MESSAGING PLATFORMS

Do not post fake news, hate speech or misinformation in groups

Do not further forward or circulate any such news you get from other members of the group

Immediately delete any post, if you find it objectionable or the admin notified you

Check the source and veracity of any news/image/video/meme you receive, before posting it on the group

If you find any piece of misinformation, fake news or hate speech, report it on www.cybercrime.gov.in or to your nearest police station and also inform your group admin immediately.

Never share any content that is violent, pornographic and discriminative against any religion/community.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO AS AN ADMIN OF MESSAGING PLATFORMS

Ensure that every group member is reliable and responsible enough to share only verified news

Inform all the group members about the rules of posting in the group

Warn all the members and prevent them from sharing objectionable content

Actively and regularly monitor the content that is being shared on the group

It is advisable that if the group is uncontrollable, then the group settings can be changed to only where admins have the right to post

Inform the police if any members resort to mischief and share objectionable content

A day earlier, Facebook-owned WhatsApp had proactively disallowed the forwarding of frequently-forwarded messages to more than one person at a time, amid the Pandemic.