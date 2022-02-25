COVID: AIIMS Director Guleria Says India On Tail Of 3rd Wave, To Reach Endemic Stage Soon

Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Dr Randeep Guleria after attending mega blood donation camp talked to ANI, on Friday, February 25 and said that the declining COVID-19 cases in India suggest that we are seeing the "tail" of the third wave and soon the pandemic will gradually reach the stage of endemic. Even though the cases are declining, Guleria urged people to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB). An outbreak that is present but restricted to a particular area is called an endemic while a pandemic is defined as an outbreak that spread across countries or continents.

"India is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases. We will gradually move into a stage where it may become endemic but right now I think we are still seeing the tail of the third wave. We must be cautious over the appropriate behaviour which is very important. People must follow the guidelines which are from the Government of India," said the AIIMS director.

The AIIMS director again requested the people of India to come out and take the COVID vaccination. He said that COVID vaccines have no side effects and it will save people from serious hospitalisation and even death. Making a serious request, Guleria asked to not believe in what social media is talking regarding vaccination.

"For those who have not caught themselves vaccinated, I would like to reassure them once more that please come get yourself vaccinated. Don't be worried about what social media says about the side effects vaccines are safe. They will also protect you from severe disease hospitalisation and death. If you have to take your second dose, do please come forward," Randeep Guleria said.

COVID-19 in India

India has recorded a total of 4,28,94,345 cases, out of which 1,34,235 are active cases. The death toll in the country is at 5,13,226 and 4,22,46,884 people have recovered from the virus. The Indian government has so far administered more than 176 crore Coronavirus vaccines to its citizens out of which over 78 crore people have received the second dose and have been fully vaccinated. The Centre has successfully administered more than 1.86 crore booster doses since its inception in India last month.

Inputs: ANI