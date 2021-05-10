COVID: Gujarat's Parul Sevashram Hospital Keeps Patient Spirit High With Dance, Balloons

As India struggles with the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Doctors and Nurses are trying their best to manage the crisis. The massive challenge that Hospital authorities are facing while dealing with COVID patients is how to keep their spirits high during the isolation period. Due to isolation, the disease can easily affect the patient's mental well being. Several Hospitals are trying really hard to cheer the patients by organising activities like dancing, music programmes, playing board games etc.

Parul Sevashram Hospital and Parul University in Gujarat's Vadodara has also joined the efforts. Dr Devanshu Patel, President of Parul University took to his LinkedIn profile and shared a video that shows the initiative taken by the Hospital and staff.

He captioned the post, 'As the battle against COVID-19 continues, the Team of Parul Sevashram Hospital and Parul University continue their efforts to keep the COVID patient's spirits high and bring smiles to the faces of their patient'.

In the video, the Hospital staff can be seen wearing PPE Kits and dancing on a Bollywood song Zindagi Ek Safar hai Suhana with COVID-19 patients. Patients wearing masks and oxygen breathers can be seen enjoying and dancing to the tunes along with the staff. The hospital staff is also seen giving patients flowers and balloons. The video ends with the message from the hospital, "Keep hope alive. Support the ones who are fighting for us".

(Video Credit: Dr Devanshu Patel Linkedin Account )

COVID cases in Gujarat

As per Health Ministry data, Gujarat on Monday reported 3,807 new COVID cases with 14,770 recoveries and 121 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 1,39,614 with 5,33,004 total recoveries and 8,394 deaths.

COVID cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,66,161 new COVID-19 cases, 3,53,818 discharges and 3,754 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 2,26,62,575

Total discharges: 1,86,71,222

Death toll: 2,46,116

Active cases: 37,45,237

Total vaccination: 17,01,76,603

(Image Credits: Dr Devanshu Patel Linkedin Account)