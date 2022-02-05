COVID: Indian Scientists Develop Self-disinfecting, Biodegradable Face Masks

As concerns of rising COVID cases mount, a team of Indian scientists has collaborated with an industry partner to produce a 'Copper-based Nanoparticle-coated Antiviral Face Mask.' According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, the mask is biodegradable, very breathable, and washable, and it performs effectively against the COVID virus and various other viral and bacterial illnesses.

Scientists at the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), an autonomous R&D centre of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), have developed self-disinfecting 'Copper-based Nanoparticle-coated Antiviral Face Masks' under the DST-sponsored Nano-Mission project, in collaboration with the Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CSIR-CCMB) and Resil Chemicals, which is a Bengaluru-based company. ARCI used a Flame Spray Pyrolysis (FSP) processing facility to create copper-based nanoparticles with a diameter of around 20 nanometers, according to PIB. The FSP process uses high-temperature pyrolytic decomposition to convert aqueous precursors into nanopowders.

Expensive masks with no antiviral or antibacterial characteristics are being sold in India

In India, expensive masks with no antiviral or antibacterial characteristics are being sold, according to PIB. As a result, controlling transmission using a traditional mask is extremely difficult, especially in heavily populated areas such as hospitals, airports, train stations, shopping malls, and other places where the viral load is high. In the current situation, when mutations in coronavirus are rapidly evolving, a low-cost antiviral mask is an essential requirement.

CSIR-CCMB tested the efficiency of this fabric used in the mask against COVID-19 for disinfection capabilities and reported 99.9% disinfection. Prototype masks with various designs, including single layer and triple layer designs with nanoparticle coated fabric as the outer layer, have been presented, according to PIB. Over a conventional mask, a single layer mask works well as a protective antiviral upper layer. Simple multi-layer cloth masks give a practicable approach for public use in minimising COVID transmission in the community.

Widespread concern about how worn masks should be disposed

Furthermore, there is widespread concern about how worn masks should be disposed of around the world. The majority of traditional COVID-19 masks are single-use and non-biodegradable, posing significant environmental and waste management difficulties, and it will be solved by the current antiviral mask, which is constructed of biodegradable cotton fabric and is highly breathable and washable.

(Image: Unsplash)