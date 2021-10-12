COVID: List Of Countries That Allow Travel For Fully Vaccinated Indians With No Quarantine

With the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide, more and more countries are opening up to travel, eliminating travel restrictions to a large extent. While most only allow fully vaccinated travellers, some allow unvaccinated travellers as long as they follow all safety requirements. Globally, almost 6 billion individuals have been vaccinated, according to a WHO report, with India administering 95.89cr doses.

So, if you have had all of your vaccinations and want to know about countries that allow fully vaccinated Indians without having to go through quarantine, here's a list that will make planning an international trip a breeze.

United States

The United States will reopen in November to air travellers who are completely vaccinated against COVID-19 from 33 nations, including India, China, Brazil, and most of Europe, the White House announced on September 20th, lifting stringent pandemic-related restrictions that began early last year. The US will accept fully vaccinated air travellers from the 26 Schengen countries in Europe, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and Greece, as well as the United Kingdom, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran, and Brazil. COVID-19 Response Coordinator for White House Jeff Zients did not specify a start date for the new regulations other than "early November." He added that many aspects of the new policy are still being worked out.

Switzerland

In June, the government abolished its travel ban and opened its doors to Indian tourists, making it the first country to do so. Indians who have been fully vaccinated with WHO-recognized vaccines are no longer required to be confined after they arrive in Switzerland. Vaccination is not required for children under the age of 18. All visa categories are now being accepted by the Swiss Embassy in New Delhi for visitors travelling from third countries such as India who can demonstrate that they have been completely vaccinated. For all application types, a previous appointment is required. VFS Global Services Pvt. Ltd. has locations in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, Cochin, and Hyderabad that are open and accepting visa applications.

Maldives

Celebs' favourite and most popular holiday destination among Indians was banned due to COVID-19, but now you can visit without being quarantined if you are completely vaccinated and have a negative report no older than 96 hours before arriving in the country.

Canada

Canada has permitted direct flights to and from India from September 21 and has lifted the third-country RT-PCR requirement that Indian travellers were subjected to when flying to Canada on a layover aircraft. After travellers with pre-travel negative RT-PCR certifications returned positive tests on arrival, Canada halted all flights from India months ago.

Thailand

Thailand now allows fully vaccinated Indians to travel and has implemented a "Visa On Arrival" programme for Indians from October 1. Not only India, but from October 1, 2021, 18 nations will be able to apply for Visa on Arrival at any international airport in Thailand. To enter Thailand, you must apply for a Certificate of Entry (COE), which is granted by the Thai Embassy or Consulate, according to reports.

United Kingdom

Beginning October 11, the United Kingdom's government has eased travel restrictions for Indians. New travel rules allow Indians who have been completely vaccinated with the India-made vaccine Covishield to enter the UK without having to undergo a 10-day required quarantine. The UK government has previously expressed concerns over vaccination certification, stating that passengers from India who had received the Covishield vaccine would be required to self-quarantine for ten days upon the arrival. Covishield and the vaccine certificate have now been approved by the government. As of October 11, Indians who have received the Covishield vaccine will not be required to enter quarantine when they arrive in England.

Turkey

Last month, Turkey stated that fully vaccinated travellers aged 12 and up, or those who had spent the previous 14 days in India, would no longer be subject to the statutory 14-day quarantine regulation, effective September 1st. "This exemption covers vaccines that have been certified by WHO or the Turkish government," the Culture and Tourism Office of the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in India said. In addition to WHO-approved vaccines, the Turkish government has approved Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V, and Sinovac vaccines. Indian travellers who are vaccinated with Covishield will also be allowed to travel to Turkey. Once, Covaxin gets a nod from WHO, travellers vaccinated with the same will also be able to visit Turkey.

Germany

The German government has eliminated all travel restrictions for Indian citizens. Indians aged 12 and up would now be permitted for all purposes. You must, however, adhere to certain guidelines, such as providing proof of vaccination, a negative test result, or proof of recovery from COVID-19. Vaccination certificates for travellers who were vaccinated with Covishied in India, according to reports, must include the date of birth or passport number. It will not be sufficient to refer to the Aadhar number.

Italy

Indians who are fully vaccinated with Covishield are now eligible for a Green Card, allowing them to travel to Italy. After a meeting between Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and his Italian counterpart, Roberto Speranza, the Indian Embassy in Rome was confirmed on September 24. Previously, Comirnaty Pfizer, Moderna, Vaxzervria AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were recognised in Italy; now, Covishield has been included as well.

Kenya

Kenya, like other countries, allows Indian visitors to enter the country without being quarantined. However, you must present a COVID negative certificate, which must be obtained 96 hours prior to departure. Visa applications can be submitted online. Moreover, Yellow fever vaccination is also required for all Indian visitors of all ages.

Nepal

Nepal, the neighbouring country, has also abolished the ban on Indians travellers. You can enter the nation if you are fully vaccinated with Covishield and Covaxin. You must present the last dose of your immunisation certificate, which must have been taken at least 14 days prior to your entry into the country. If you intend to travel by road, you will be issued a visa upon arrival and will be required to fill out an online departure form before beginning your journey. If you have not been vaccinated or are only partially vaccinated, you must submit an RT-PCR test report within 72 hours of entering the country and will be quarantined.

UAE

In the run-up to Expo 2020 in Dubai, which began on October 1, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stated that it will relax travel restrictions for 14 countries, including India, beginning on September 12 for those who have been completely vaccinated with World Health Organization-approved vaccines (WHO). The organisers stated that they expect the government's remaining aviation restrictions to be eliminated in time for Expo 2020. However, the UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced on Twitter that permission from the government is required and that numerous PCR testing will be run before entering the nation.

France

France has recently relaxed travel restrictions, allowing fully vaccinated Indians to visit the nation without being quarantined. Indians who have not been vaccinated or who have been partially vaccinated must demonstrate a negative RT-PCR test 72 hours before leaving for France and will be quarantined for 10 days after they arrive.

Spain

Indian nationals who are fully vaccinated and have a valid long-stay visa, health professionals, students, highly qualified workers, people travelling for essential family reasons, diplomatic and consular personnel, transport personnel, and people who can prove they are travelling for absolutely necessary reasons are all allowed to enter Spain, according to Schengen Visa Info. Covishield-vaccinated Indians are allowed, whereas Covaxin-vaccinated Indians are not. At the moment, only the Delhi centre is processing visa applications. Travellers from India must have a Schengen visa or apply for a Spanish visa using the BLS international online visa application centre.

Image: Unsplash/PTI