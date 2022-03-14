COVID Vaccination For Children: Which Vaccine Will Be Given To 12-14 Years Group?

Expanding its vaccination drive, the Government of India on Monday, March 14, announced that from March 16 those between 12-14 years of age will also be eligible for inoculation against COVID-19. Hyderabad based Biological E Limited's COVID-19 vaccine, Corbevax, will be used to inoculate the said age group, the Government of India said in a statement.

"Union Government after due deliberations with scientific bodies has decided to start COVID19 vaccination for 12-13 yr and 13-14 yr age groups (those born in 2008, 2009 and 2010. i.e. those who are already above 12 years of age) of the population from 16th March 2022. The COVID19 vaccine to be administered would be Corbevax manufactured by Biological E. Limited, Hyderabad," the Government said, adding that the population above 14 years of age is already being administered the COVID-19 vaccine under the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Corbevax vaccine - All you need to know

The Corbevax vaccine is a two-dose vaccine that is administered through an intramuscular route. The jabs have to be taken 28 days apart and are stored at 2 to 8 degrees celsius and presented as 0.5 ml (single dose) and 5 ml (10 doses) vial packs.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the biotechnology company has conducted 1/2, 2/3 clinical trials of Corbevax in the country. It has also conducted a phase three active comparator clinical trial to evaluate superiority against the Covishield vaccine, it said.

The company had obtained approval for conducting phase 2/3 clinical study of the vaccine among children and adolescents aged 5-18 years in September. Based on the no-objection certificate, it had initiated the clinical study in October 2021 and evaluated the available safety and immunogenicity results of the ongoing phase 2/3 study which indicated that the vaccine is safe and immunogenic.

On February 21, the DCGI granted emergency use approval to Corbevax for children between the 12-18 age group. It had already approved the vaccine for restricted use in an emergency situation in adults on December 28.

Notably, Biological E is seeking permission to use the vaccine in the age group between 5-12 years. The data of the beneficiaries of the age between 5-12 years has reportedly been submitted to the Subject Expert Committee.