COVID Vaccination LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi To Launch India's Inoculation Drive At 10:30 AM

MOHFW has written to all states and UTs highlighting the dos & don'ts of inoculation:
Precautions and contraindications for Coronavirus vaccination along with a comparative factsheet for both the vaccines (SII's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin) have been released by Centre.
On Sunday, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) VG Somani announced that the vaccines of Serum Institue of India (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation. Covishield - a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine - has an efficacy of 70.42%, with interim safety and immunogenicity data of Phase-II/III trials submitted to the SEC. 50 million doses have been stockpiled by SII - 10 doses in each vial.
Meanwhile, Covaxin - a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine - 22,500 participants vaccinated in Phase-III trials and was found to be safe as per the data available till date. On Thursday, Bharat Biotech (BBL) said that the company had completed its phase-3 clinical trials enrollment of 25,800 participants. As informed by the ICMR, BBL has already administered 24,000 volunteers with the first shot of its vaccine and 5000 have been adminstered with the second dose - with no adverse events being found. 20 million doses have been stocked - 20 doses in each vial. Both vaccines' phase-3 trials are ongoing.
On Tuesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that vaccine beneficiaries will not have a choice to choose between the available vaccines, as it was being done by all countries. With over 54 lakh Covishield doses received till 4 pm Tuesday at designated national, state-level vaccine stores, Centre said that order for more doses will be placed in a staggered manner, as discussed between the vaccine manufacturers and the government. Meanwhile, ICMR chief Dr. Balram Bhargava said, "During the first phase, the time gap between the doses will be 28 days, till more knowledge is obtained".
Meanwhile, on Monday PM Modi assured that state governments will not have to bear the cost of vaccines to be injected to 3 crore frontline warriors in the first phase. While interacting with all state CMs on the vaccine rollout, PM Modi also announced the launch of the Co-WIN app which is mandatory for receiving the vaccine shot. The app is not yet available to the general public. The Prime Minister also opined that public representatives (MP and MLAs) must not get be included in the 1st phase of vaccination.
"State govts don't have to bear the cost of vaccine provided to 3 crore frontline warriors, it will be born by Indian government. Every state should ensure that no rumors should be spread in terms of the vaccination process. Around 3 crore healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of vaccination. In the 2nd phase, those above 50 years and those under 50 years with co-morbid conditions will be vaccinated. Health workers - govt as well as private - will be vaccinated first of all. Sanitation workers, other frontline workers, defence forces, Police and other paramilitary forces will also be vaccinated in the first phase," said PM Modi.
Ahead of the nationwide Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine rollout, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Friday, announced that the vaccination drive will be inaugurated by PM Modi at 10:30 AM on Saturday. He said that vaccination will be held at 3006 locations, inoculating 3 lakh health workers in the 'world's biggest vaccine programme'. The government has already purchased 1.1 crore COVISHIELD vaccine doses and 55 lakh COVAXIN vaccine shots - aiming to vaccinate 3 crore frontline warriors, in the first phase.
"For the last 5 months, all experts were engaged in this work - preparing Covid war-room and communication war-room, we are prepared. World's biggest vaccination drive will begin in India with 1/6th of the world's population. This is the beginning of the end of COVID. Both indigenously manufactured vaccines given emergency use approval after scientific scrutiny," said Dr. Vardhan.
The Centre has stated that Serum Institute of India (SII)'s COVISHIELD will cost Rs 200 per dose while COVAXIN's 38 lakh shots will cost Rs 295/dose with 16.50 lakh COVAXIN doses were provided free of cost. With the two doses spaced by 4 weeks, Centre said that inoculation effect takes 14 days to develop after the administration of the two dosages. Centre has clarified that vaccine beneficiaries will not have a choice to choose between the available vaccines, as it was being done by all countries.
Vaccine rollout will begin from January 16 across India with the help of 61,000 programme managers, 2 lakh vaccinators and 3.7 lakh other vaccination team members. Delivery of both COVISHIELD and COVAXIN vaccine shots have been completed at various states. Centre has completed two nationwide 'dry runs' across 700+ districts in India successfully. Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation to vaccines of Serum Institue of India (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin).