COVID Vaccination LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi To Launch India's Inoculation Drive At 10:30 AM

On Tuesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that vaccine beneficiaries will not have a choice to choose between the available vaccines, as it was being done by all countries. With over 54 lakh Covishield doses received till 4 pm Tuesday at designated national, state-level vaccine stores, Centre said that order for more doses will be placed in a staggered manner, as discussed between the vaccine manufacturers and the government. Meanwhile, ICMR chief Dr. Balram Bhargava said, "During the first phase, the time gap between the doses will be 28 days, till more knowledge is obtained".

Meanwhile, on Monday PM Modi assured that state governments will not have to bear the cost of vaccines to be injected to 3 crore frontline warriors in the first phase. While interacting with all state CMs on the vaccine rollout, PM Modi also announced the launch of the Co-WIN app which is mandatory for receiving the vaccine shot. The app is not yet available to the general public. The Prime Minister also opined that public representatives (MP and MLAs) must not get be included in the 1st phase of vaccination.