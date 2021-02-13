Covid Vaccine Booster Shot: Second Round Of Inoculation To Start Across India Today

The second dose of Covid-19 Vaccine will be given today to those who got vaccinated on January 16, the first day of nationwide vaccination drive. Among those who got vaccinated in the first phase were Dr Randeep Guleria (director of AIIMS) and VV Paul (a member of NITI Aayog). Both of them are also expected to be given the second dose of vaccine today. A second dose of covid vaccine is required to be taken 28 days after the first one.

Covid-19 booster dose

According to the government, a total of 77 lakh health workers and frontline workers have been given the first dose of the vaccine till Friday. 97% of these people are satisfied with the vaccination. The government has set a target of Covid-19 vaccination to 30 crore people by July 19, 2021. According to the Health Ministry, 7 lakh people have been vaccinated in India in just 26 days, whereas it has taken 27 days for America and 48 days for Britain to vaccinate the same number of people.

With more than 8 lakh beneficiaries, Uttar Pradesh has inoculated the highest number of vaccines, according to government data. It is followed by Maharashtra (6,33,519) and Gujarat (6,61,508). The government states, "More than 65 percent of registered health workers (HCW) have been vaccinated in 13 states and union territories. In Bihar, more than 79 percent of registered healthcare workers have been vaccinated." 17 states and UTs have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry added.

Biggest vaccination drive

India launched its Covid-19 vaccination program on January 16 (2021) to restrain the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. Earlier, the Health Ministry informed that around 2,00,000 people were vaccinated on Day 1 of the drive. As per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the coronavirus cases in India observe a continuous downtrend as there are near 12,143 fresh cases and near 103 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Health Ministry, the novel coronavirus has affected near 10.9 million people in India and claimed near 155k lives so far. Out of the total number of cases, 10.6 million have recovered from the deadly infection.

