'COVID Vaccine For Kids, Adolescents To Be Based On Scientific Rationale': Dr VK Paul

As Covaxin received approval for the emergency use of children, COVID Task Force chief Dr VK Paul said on Sunday that on the basis of overall scientific rationale the government will take a final decision on vaccinating children and adolescents against coronavirus as well as the supply situation of vaccines available for those below 18 years old. Earlier this week, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 has approved the emergency use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of 2-18 years.

'Govt to Take Final Decision on Children's Vaccination': Dr VK Paul

"We do know that several countries have introduced vaccination for adolescents (people) and children. We will make a final decision based on the overall scientific rationale and the supply situation of the child licenced vaccines, going forward", Paul told PTI.

'ZyCoV-D vaccine to be rolled out soon': Dr Paul

At present three two-dose COVID Vaccines-- Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V are being administered in the country and only for those above 18 years of age. The indigenously developed Zydus Cadila's needle-free COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D is set to become the first vaccine that will be available in India for those in the age group of 12-18 years. It has received Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA). It is administered using a conventional syringe or a needle but through an applicator, which will be used for the first time in the country.

While noting it will not be possible now to give a particular timeline on when COVID vaccination will start for children, Paul said, "The preparation for incorporation of Zydus Cadila's vaccine into the vaccination programme is proceeding well, training is already being held. NTAGI advice for the best use of the vaccine is explored. So soon, this will be rolled out".

'Worst is not over': Dr Paul on subsiding Second Wave

Being an integral part of the government's efforts in the fight against coronavirus, the Niti Aayog Member Dr Paul warned that even though the second wave is subsiding people have to be careful as many countries have witnessed more than two waves. He also urged to follow COVID appropriate behaviour as the country is passing through festivals and it will be a critical phase as the virus can spread again.

"We have seen that even in other countries where vaccine coverage is good, the escalation in the pandemic can happen and has happened. Therefore, certainly, we should not assume that this situation of the declining trend will continue and definitely we should not think that the worst is over, we have to be ever watchful. It is reassuring that the number of COVID cases are now on the decline and the second wave is now subsiding but to say that the worst is over will not be fair because we have seen in other nations, there have been more than two waves", Paul emphasised.

He asserted that the current vaccination supply and the performance of the vaccine implementation programme across the country is excellent and it is well within the grasp to accomplish universal vaccination of the adult population.

(With PTI Inputs)