COVID-19 Warriors Of Assam Police Set Example, Donate Plasma Amid Surge In Cases In State

Proving yet again the motto of 'service before self', the COVID warriors of Assam police, who fought the virus not only on the streets of Guwahati enforcing the lockdown and law and order but also inside their bodies are now all geared to set a benchmark.

A plasma donation camp organised by the Assam Police in collaboration with the State Health Department and National Health Mission, Assam, 67 personnel of Assam Police volunteered to donate plasma for treatment of Covid-19 patients. So far, 1552 personnel of Assam Police have tested positive out of whom 452 are still under treatment whereas 1086 have recovered and 279 have already returned to duty.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam Police Director General Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said that it is a moment of pride for the organization as all the police personnel came forward voluntarily to donate plasma. "The example set by the police personnel will not only boost the morale of those from the organization who are still under treatment, but will also give a ray of hope to the people of the State," Mahanta said.

Lauding the Assam Police, State Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the service example set by the Assam police is beyond the imagination of humanity.

"Assam police has been leading the fight against Covid from the forward post. From imposing the lockdown to frisking of vehicles at Srirampur Gate, Assam police went beyond the call of duty and had to come into close contact with people," Dr Sarma said.

He further added, "So far many individuals have donated plasma, but none as an organization came forward for the cause. It is the Assam Police who came forward to donate plasma for a noble cause to save lives."

The sacrifice and the contribution of Assam Police will be written with golden ink in the future. "Police often go to nab someone or to arrest someone, but here Assam Police has set an example to humanity by delivering medicines to needy during the lockdown and also asking about the well being of senior citizens who live alone," he said.

The State government has witnessed a massive response to its clarion call for plasma donation. Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier announced that plasma donors will get a certificate and will get preferential treatment in the future. The State government also is according, State Guest protocol to any plasma donor from outside the State of Assam, who wants to join the cause.

