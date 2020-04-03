COVID-19: CRPF Provide The Needy With Food, Reusable Masks Amid Lockdown

In a bid to help the needy amid the nationwide lockdown over coronavirus outbreak, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday stepped up their efforts and distributed food, reusable masks and other things among over 200 people in the national capital.

The 55 Battalion of the CRPF, escalating their efforts to provide aid to the poor, under the guidance of Commandant Deepak Dhondiyal prepared nutritious food at its New Delhi centre. The officers prepare the meals from scratch making sure the hygiene standards are not compromised.

"We here at the 55 Battalion are doing our bit by serving the poor and needy in these difficult times when the nation is fighting battle against coronavirus. We are preparing food for hundreds of people. It is our duty to serve the nation. We also make sure that the food is packed neatly in clean containers and is served properly," Commandant Dhondiyal told Republic TV.

He further informed about the reusable masks that CRPF team is making at their centre. These are made of cotton cloth, hence are comfortable and easy to handle. "We make around 200 masks every day. We have got them checked from doctors, who have spoken in favour of them. These masks can be washed and then ironed to be used again," Commandant Dhondiyal added.

The CRPF officers are also distributing small cakes of soap to ensure that people first wash their hands before eating and the vehicles which carry the food for distribution are also being duly sanitized.

The 55 Battalion since March 29 is making several efforts to help the poor in this hour of need when resources are limited and demand is straining supply chains. Coronavirus as of today has claimed 67 lives across the country. The cases are on the rise and according to government data, India has 2322 active cases of the deadly infection as on April 3. Meanwhile the number people who have been cured stands at 162.