CPI(M) Places Ex-Pak PM Bhutto As Face Of Women’s Wing Meet To Be Attended By CM Vijayan

In a shocking incident, the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), the women’s wing of CPI(M) used former Pakistan PM Benazir Bhutto’s photo as cover image for their upcoming national conference. It also goes ahead to brand Palayam Martyr Mandap as Benazir Bhutto Square.

Notably, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will attend the concluding meeting of the AIDWA conference on January 9, as per the press release issued by the women’s body.

Former Pakistan PM on CPI(M) women’s conference hoarding

The board next to Bhutto’s photograph read, “Benazir Bhutto the first woman prime minister of Pakistan was also presented with honorary doctorate by 9 universities including Harvard University,” with Benazir Bhutto square mentioned at the bottom.

The conference to be inaugurated by Mallika Sarabhai, Chancellor of the Kerala Kala Mandalam Public Deemed University, will be held from January 6 to 9 and with the slogan ‘Struggle in Unity for Equality’ and will be attended by over 850 delegates from 25 states, the press statement further said. Six papers will also be presented at the conference.

The topics of the papers are the following: The Freedom Struggle and Women’s Movement, 2) The NEP and its Impact on Women, 3) Climate Change and Women, 4) Rights of the Girl Child, 5) Employment and Women, and 6) Women’s Rights and the Question of Unity.

Women to be honoured

AIDWA will also felicitate Phulora Mondal from West Bengal, Sheela Butana (Haryana), Samyukta Shetty (Odisha), Shakuntala (Haryana) and Revathi (Tamil Nadu) under the title ‘Symbols of Resistance’.