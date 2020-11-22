CRPF Jawans Raid Maoist Camp Near Chhattisgarh Border; Arms And Ammunition Seized

Odisha's Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans in Naupada region busted a Maoist camp near Chattisgarh border on Sunday. In a major victory for the CRPF jawans, arms and ammunition were seized during the raid at the Maoist camp located in the Patadaraha forest near Bhainsamundi village. A total of five rifles, one pistol and 33 detonators were seized. As per local media reports, the security forces personnel were acting on a tip off after which an operation was launched by the CRPF personnel.

Maoists killed in Bihar

In a similar encounter, three Maoists were killed by the security forces in Bihar's Gaya region on Sunday, as per officials. The incident took place around midnight in the Barachatti forest area which is located about 100 km away from the capital, Patna. Officials informed that the Maoists were gunned down in an exchange of fire during the early hours of the day and the bodies have been recovered during Search and Area Domination Operations. As per the official release, one Maoist has been identified as the zonal commander Alok Yadav who reportedly killed two people in a village in Gaya on Saturday night. Alok Yadav was reportedly carrying a reward of Rs. 10 lakhs on his head. An AK-47 rifle has been recovered from the spot along with one INSAS rifle and some magazines. The operation was undertaken by the 205 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) commandos along with the Bihar Police personnel.

"An Exchange of fire between 205 CoBRA commandos and Naxal team (Indal team) at Mahuri village near Dhangain in Koleshwari area today morning/midnight at 0030 hours when a cultural programme was going on near mandir," said the official release.

The search operation is currently underway.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)