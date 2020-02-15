CRPF To Use Drones For Anti Terror Operations In Jammu-Kashmir

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday stated that it will use drones to carry out anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir. The drones will carry out reconnaissance in built-up areas to locate terrorists. While talking about the usage of drones, CRPF personnel stated that terrorists hide in built-up areas and start firing on the force. In such cases, drones will play a key role and assist them in "close-range missions."

Earlier in 2019, the Army too planned to procure load-ferrying drones, slow-moving unmanned aerial vehicles doubling up as missiles at the high altitude border areas. The decision was taken after heightened threats at borders with Pakistan.

The Army Design Bureau, facilitator for research and development and initiator of procurements of weapons and other defense equipment required by the Army, had brought all the stakeholders at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment to show various kinds of drones that may be used.

READ | Over 20,000 drone users register themselves with Aviation Ministry

Civil Aviation had issued CAR to regular the usage of drones

Earlier on August 27, 2018, The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued the CAR to regulate the use of civilian drones in the Indian airspace. Under these regulations, a process has been prescribed for drone operators to obtain a Unique Identification Number (UIN), an Unmanned Aircraft Operator Permit (UAOP) and other permissions.

Called the "No Permission-No Take Off" regulation, a drone operator has to use the DGCA's software programme DigiSky to obtain valid permissions before operating drones in India.

In the notice issued on January 13, the ministry had said, "On successful submission of voluntary disclosure of possessing drone, a Drone Acknowledgement Number (DAN) and an Ownership Acknowledgement Number (OAN) will be issued online which will help in validation of operation of drones in India."

READ | Sri Lanka lifts ban on flying drones which were imposed after 2019 Easter terror attacks

READ | Army naik, two others held; two drones, rifle magazine, walkie-talkies seized by Punjab cops

READ | Experiments to study operation of commercial BVLOS drones to take place in Jan: Aviation Minister