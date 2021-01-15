CSIR-IGIB & SpiceHealth Setup Genome Sequencing Lab At Delhi Airport To Test Covid Samples

CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB) has collaborated with SpiceHealth to set up a portable testing laboratory for genome sequencing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport for all COVID-19 positive samples detected in international travellers. This is to ensure early action in containing new mutant variants of the virus detected in the United Kingdom and other countries.

According to a press release, all positive samples from international travellers arriving at the IGI airport would be sequenced at the laboratory in order to new contain the mutant variants that have increased the risk of transmission.

SpiceHealth's genome sequencing laboratory was inaugurated by Niti Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul. The sequencing at the airport is expected to significantly minimize the time to take necessary action.

"CSIR's experience using portable sequencers suggests that it is possible to identify variants within 48 hours of a person arriving in India and testing positive. If the samples are shipped to regional sequencing labs and then sequenced with the next batch, such time would be approximately one week or more. Sequencing at the airport could thus save as much as five days of potential transmission, reducing the spread of the imported variant strains," it said.

Avani Singh, CEO of SpiceHealth, said their collaboration with CSIR-IGIB is a significant step towards early detection of new mutant variants. "Early detection will be crucial to stopping the spread of new mutant viruses coming into our country," she said.

COVID guidelines for UK returnees extended

The Delhi government has extended till January 31, its earlier order asking people coming from the UK to undergo institutional quarantine in the wake of the new variant of coronavirus. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order had prescribed mandatory seven days institutional quarantine even for those UK passengers testing negative for coronavirus.

The order was issued after a mutant of the virus having high transmissibility has been reported in the UK. An order issued by Vijay Dev, chief secretary and chairperson of the executive committee of DDMA on Tuesday, said the January 8 order will be extended up to January 31.

"The situation has now been reviewed and to contain the increased transmissibility of new variant, it has been decided that aforesaid DDMA Order No 347 dated 8.01.2021 may be further extended till 31.01.2021," said the latest DDMA order.

