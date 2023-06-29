Curfew Imposed Near India-Pakistan Border; Tenant Verification Of Samba Residents Ordered

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has imposed a “Night curfew” within one kilometer area on India-Pakistan Border and has also ordered tenant verification of those living in the Samba district of Jammu.

Two orders have been issued by Samba Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma after inputs from Border Security Force (BSF), and District Level Standing Committee on Border Security.

The order of imposing “Night Curfew”, accessed by Republic Media Network, reads, “BSF authorities during the meeting of District level standing committee on Border Security, took up the issue of imposition of night curfew in the border area, in a strip of a kilometre from the International border daily from 10 pm to 4 am, enabling them to perform their duties more effectively and to ensure smooth functioning as well as better domination of border by BSF authorities, close to the border areas and to preclude nefarious activities close to the border areas.”

The order by Deputy Commissioner Samba Abhishek Sharma, IAS further added that no person/group of persons shall move in the areas up to 1.0 Kilometer along the International Border in district Samba from night 10.00 pm to 4.00 am. Violation of the order shall be dealt with in accordance with law.

The other order issued by Deputy Commissioner, Samba directed for Police verification of tenants living in the district. ''All those who have rented their accommodation or land to outsiders have been directed to furnish details of tenants with the concerned Police Station within 10 days.''

“BSF authorities have also on earlier occasions raised concerns about the settlement of some outsider families close to the international border area, who have taken the agricultural land on a rent basis from the farmers of the border area and are suspected to be involved in activities detrimental to national security,” the order added.

The order has also directed Police Station Heads in the district to conduct verification of outsiders working in industries/ construction companies/business establishments / domestic helpers/tenants (commercial & agricultural) and also to maintain a separate register for the same. Similar directions for conducting verification have been passed to district Tehsildar, especially for people living near border areas.

Defence Expert Brig. Rajan Jamwal (Retd) told Republic World that this step by district Administration is important to keep a check on Anti-national activities near International Border as there have been several instances where border residents have acted as supporters of those with nefarious plans and later proved to be detrimental for country’s security.