Cyber Security Breach By Army Officials On WhatsApp Groups Discovered; Probe Underway

In a breaking development, intelligence agencies have unearthed a cyber security breach by military officials which is suspected to be linked to espionage-related activities by a neighbouring country. The breach has been identified in certain WhatsApp groups and violations in relation to counterintelligence matters that were uncovered during a preliminary probe into the matter.

Responding to a media query on the cyber security breach, defence sources said, "The Military and Intelligence agencies have unearthed a cyber security breach by some military officials, which is likely to be linked to espionage-related activities by a neighbouring country."

"The breach has been reported on certain WhatsApp groups," the defence sources told ANI.

What will happen to Indian Army officers involved in spying?

Speaking about the action estimated to be taken against the officials facing such allegations, the source said, "An inquiry, which has been promptly ordered, is in progress. Acts of infringements to existing orders especially involving counterintelligence matters, by military officials, are dealt with strictest possible manner, as they are subject to the Official Secrets Act."

It was also mentioned that the most stringent and rigid possible punitive action will be ordered against the officials who will be found guilty in the ongoing investigations.

"Due to sensitivities involved and the nature of the investigation, we would request to avoid speculation on the nature of the breach or seeking out personnel involved as it would compromise the ongoing investigations into the case." the source added.

Indian Army officers spying for Pakistan's ISI

This is not the first time in recent times that competent authorities nabbed individuals in the apprehension of potential spying cases. Of late, suspected Pakistani and Chinese intelligence operatives attempted to engage with military personnel on social media portals in a bid to attain confidential information revolving around the armed forces, military movement and station, etc.

In October 2021, Punjab's Special Operation Cell arrested an alleged Indian Army officer who was reportedly spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Identified as Krunal Kumar, a resident of Gujarat and stationed in Ferozepur, was accused of communicating with ISI while serving in the Indian Army's IT Cell.

Reports suggest that Kumar was reached out by members of the ISI via social media account where a gullible Indian Army officer leaked information vital to the country's interests and security.