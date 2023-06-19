Cyclone Biparjoy: Hospital Flooded After Heavy Rains In Rajasthan's Ajmer

Following heavy rain under the influence of cyclonic storm Biparjoy, a hospital was flooded on Sunday (June 18) in Rajasthan's Ajmer. The doctors and patients at Ajmer's Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital (JLN) were seen in distress after the rainwater gushed into the hospital's premises.

As forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the effect of cyclone Biparjoy started appearing in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Saturday (June 18) afternoon. Heavy rains lashed parts of Ajmer on Saturday late at night. The doctors claimed that the situation in the hospital is severe since it has been raining heavily under the influence of a cyclonic storm.

Working in hospital affected

Dr Tarun of the JLN Hospital stated that the working in the hospital has been affected after the rainwater clogged the premises. "The condition in Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital is bad as the hospital was flooded due to heavy rainfall. The whole ground floor is filled with water," he added.

One relative of a patient mentioned that the entire hospital and various wards of the hospital are flooded. "We are facing a lot of trouble due to water clogging," said Gopal, a relative of the patient admitted to the JLN hospital.

Heavy rain lashes parts of east Rajasthan

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds up to 50 to 60 kph lashed parts of east and central Rajasthan including the Barmer, Sirohi, Udaipur, Jalore, and Jodhpur districts on Sunday (June 18). Flood-like situations with waterlogging were seen in various places.

According to reports, as many as 59 people were rescued on Sunday from Rajasthan's Jalore, Sirohi and Barmer districts which witnessed heavy rainfall. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot spoke to the district collectors of the affected places, officials said. The situation is under control and continuous monitoring is being done, they added.

The weather bureau has predicted that the remnant of the cyclonic storm Biparjoy which created a depression over central parts of east Rajasthan is expected to move nearly east-northeastwards and maintain its intensity of depression during the next few hours.