Last Updated:

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE | Cyclone Heads To Rajasthan, Blackout In 1,000 Villages In Gujarat

Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to make landfall in Gujarat at 5 pm today as the government evacuated more than 74,000 people from eight coastal districts. The IMD has issued a red alert for Saurashtra & Kutch Coasts. The Indian Army, Navy and NDRF teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations and evacuations are underway along the coast of Gujarat. Read all Cyclone updates here:-

General News
 
| Written By
Isha Bhandari
Cyclone Biparjoy
pointer
22:09 IST, June 16th 2023
We have been able to fight a big calamity without any casualty: Gujarat CM on cyclone Biparjoy
pointer
20:32 IST, June 16th 2023
34 people injured and 94 animals dead in the cyclone: Relief Commissioner, Gujarat

Work has begun to restore the uprooted electric polls & trees and clear the blocked roads. 34 people injured and 94 animals dead in the cyclone: Alok Pandey, Relief Commissioner, Gujarat

pointer
19:29 IST, June 16th 2023
IMD releases daily warning related to cyclonic storm
pointer
19:25 IST, June 16th 2023
Updates so far regarding Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy
  • 1137 trees removed from roads.. 260 roads cleared for traffic
  • Electricity outage at 4,600 villages, of which power has been restored in 3580 villages
  • 5130 electric poles have collapsed
  • 474 kuchha houses and 2 pucca houses have suffered partial damage
  • 65 hutments blown off completely
  • 1 lakh plus evacuated.. No cyclone related death reported so far
  • 29 houses destroyed. 20 kuchha and 9 pucca
  • 1000 villages without electricity, restoration work underway
  • Three highways closed because of trees getting uprooted
pointer
18:54 IST, June 16th 2023
More Than 200 Teams Deployed In Gir Forest, Kutch For Wildlife Emergencies; Two Lion Cubs Rescued

An official stated on Friday that the Gujarat government has sent more than 200 personnel to the Gir Forest and Kutch District to manage issues involving Asiatic lions and other  wild animals during the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy. Two lion cubs that had fallen into an open well in Gir East division's Jasadhar Range following the cyclone's arrival on Thursday evening were rescued by one of the teams.

According to a government statement, 184 of the 210 teams the state forest department organised were deployed in the Gir Forest and neighbouring areas, which included nine divisions of the Junagadh wildlife and territorial circle. The teams were established to clear fallen trees, rescue wild animals, and respond quickly to any other wildlife-related emergency.
 

pointer
17:40 IST, June 16th 2023
A small bridge washed away in the strong winds and rainfall from cyclone
pointer
17:37 IST, June 16th 2023
Strong winds accompanied by heavy rains are blowing at Mundra, Mandvi, Naliya, and Jakhau: Bhuj SP

Police are deployed everywhere and are stationed all over the district so that they can reach wherever there is a need. No casualties have been reported so far. We appeal to the people to come out of their houses only after the cyclone has completely calmed down: Bhuj SP Karan Singh Vaghela

pointer
17:12 IST, June 16th 2023
Uprooted trees and waterlogging witnessed in several areas of Bhuj
pointer
17:12 IST, June 16th 2023
Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi describes how different agencies worked together to ensure no loss of life in the state
pointer
15:57 IST, June 16th 2023
Parts of Jakhau area inundated after heavy rainfall lashed coastal areas of Gujarat
pointer
14:31 IST, June 16th 2023
So far 24-25 people have been injured and not a single person has died: Relief Commissioner Gandhinagar

Speaking about the intensity of cyclone Biparjoy, Relief Commissioner, Gandhinagar Alok Pandey stated, "Now we have to be careful. So far around 24-25 people have been injured and not a single person has died. About 60 kutcha houses have been damaged. Right now an alert has been issued in Kutch, Banaskantha, Patan districts. There is a possibility of very heavy rain in the areas of Central Gujarat and the wind speed will also be high."

pointer
14:27 IST, June 16th 2023
Western railways cancels 2 more trains, short-terminates 1 and short-originates 1

In view of cyclonic storm Biparjoy, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway stated that, "for today 2 trains cancelled, 1 train short-terminated and 2 trains short-originated."

"With this, 100 trains have been cancelled. 40 trains have been short-terminated, while 40 trains short-orginated as a precautionary measure. In view of the safety of passengers the train operations have been halted," he added. 

 

pointer
13:59 IST, June 16th 2023
Intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy decreases resulting in heavy rain in Kutch: MET Director

MET Director Manorama Mohanty while giving an update on Cyclone Biparjoy stated that, "The intensity of the cyclone has decreased. Due to this, there may be heavy rain in Kutch. There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in Dwarka, Jamnagar, and Morbi. There may be heavy rains in many districts including Porbandar, and Rajkot. Extremely heavy rain likely in Kutch, Patan, Mehsana, and Banaskantha tomorrow."

pointer
13:09 IST, June 16th 2023
Two people died before landfall, no casualties after landfall: DG Atul Karwal

 

Two people died before landfall. There were no casualties after landfall. 24 animals have also died. 23 people have sustained injuries. Electricity supply has been interrupted in about a thousand villages. 800 trees have fallen. It is not raining heavily anywhere except Rajkot: DG Atul Karwal, NDRF

pointer
12:54 IST, June 16th 2023
Main highway connecting Mandvi and Bhuj completely cut off

In the aftermath of Cyclone Biprajoy, the destructive impact on the region was evident. The main highway that connects Mandvi and Bhuj, was severely affected, rendering it completely impassable. The force of the cyclone caused significant damage to the infrastructure, resulting in this road being cut off. The force of the cyclone battered structures, causing some houses to collapse or be reduced to rubble.

In response to this calamity, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with other government agencies and relief organizations swiftly mobilized their resources and personnel to provide assistance and support to the affected areas.

pointer
11:17 IST, June 16th 2023
Watch| NDRF team rescues two stranded people from low-lying areas of Rupen Bandar in Dwarka

 

pointer
10:49 IST, June 16th 2023
IMD briefing on cyclonic aftermath, says 'heavy rainfall to continue today'

Indian Meterological Department (IMD) DG Mritunjay Mohapatra while briefing the media on cyclonic storm Biparjoy's aftermath stated that, "Heavy rainfall is likely to continue today, alert has been issued in Gujarat and Rajasthan. North Gujarat to be heavily affected. Rainfall likely to be reduced tomorrow."

 

 

pointer
10:30 IST, June 16th 2023
Cyclone wreaks havoc in Gujarat as Biparjoy makes landfall

 

pointer
10:28 IST, June 16th 2023
NDRF briefing on cyclone to be held today

 

 

pointer
10:25 IST, June 16th 2023
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel holds review meeting with top officials
pointer
10:11 IST, June 16th 2023
Earthmoving machine being used to clear uprooted trees in Mandvi
pointer
09:46 IST, June 16th 2023
No report of loss of human lives in the Kachchh district: Gujarat Health Minister

Talking about the cyclonic storm Biparjoy, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said that "there is no report of loss of human lives in the Kachchh district, till now. Currently, Mundra, Jakhua, Koteshwar, Lakphat and Naliya are witnessing high windspeed and rainfall. Rainfall is also expected in parts of south Rajasthan due to the cyclone Biparjoy. Road clearance work is underway in many parts of the coastal districts."

pointer
09:42 IST, June 16th 2023
Trees uprooted in Jamnagar; made landfall along the Gujarat coast yesterday

 

Trees uprooted due to strong wind in Jamnagar after cyclone 'Biparjoy' made landfall along the Gujarat coast yesterday

pointer
09:37 IST, June 16th 2023
After effects of cyclone Biparjoy being seen in Mandvi

 

pointer
09:34 IST, June 16th 2023
NDRF personnel conduct road clearance operation at Lakhpat in Kachchh

 

Gujarat witnesses cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ impact; NDRF Personnel conduct road clearance operation at Lakhpat in Kachchh

pointer
09:32 IST, June 16th 2023
23 people injured and 24 animals die due to cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat

23 people were injured and 24 animals died due to cyclone 'Biparjoy' in Gujarat. 2 human lives were lost before the cyclone made landfall: NDRF

pointer
09:22 IST, June 16th 2023
Rain continues to lash Mandvi in Kachchh district
pointer
09:14 IST, June 16th 2023
Intensity of cyclone to reduce by today evening: MET director

Giving update on the intensity of SCS Biparjoy, MET Director Manorama Mohanty said that by today noon the intensity of the cyclone storm will weaken into a cyclonic storm and will convert into a depression by the same evening.

pointer
08:40 IST, June 16th 2023
SCS Biparjoy likely to weaken gradually into a CS over Saurashtra and Kutch: IMD

SCS BIPARJOY at 0530IST of today over Saurashtra & Kutch, lat 23.6N & long 69.2E, about 70km ENE of Jakhau Port (Gujarat), 50km NE of Naliya. Likely to weaken gradually into a CS over Saurashtra & Kutch around noon and subsequently into a DD around evening of 16th June, said Indian Meterological Department (IMD). 

 

pointer
08:35 IST, June 16th 2023
Trees uprooted in Kutch as it witnesses effect of Cyclone Biparjoy
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND