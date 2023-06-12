Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE | Cyclone Heads To Rajasthan, Blackout In 1,000 Villages In Gujarat

Quick links:
"We have been able to fight a big calamity without any casualty. NDRF, SDRF and other agencies worked tirelessly to mitigate any damage caused by the cyclone. This was possible under the guidance of PM Modi & HM Amit Shah. I am grateful to the people…
Work has begun to restore the uprooted electric polls & trees and clear the blocked roads. 34 people injured and 94 animals dead in the cyclone: Alok Pandey, Relief Commissioner, Gujarat
Warning of the day.
An official stated on Friday that the Gujarat government has sent more than 200 personnel to the Gir Forest and Kutch District to manage issues involving Asiatic lions and other wild animals during the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy. Two lion cubs that had fallen into an open well in Gir East division's Jasadhar Range following the cyclone's arrival on Thursday evening were rescued by one of the teams.
According to a government statement, 184 of the 210 teams the state forest department organised were deployed in the Gir Forest and neighbouring areas, which included nine divisions of the Junagadh wildlife and territorial circle. The teams were established to clear fallen trees, rescue wild animals, and respond quickly to any other wildlife-related emergency.
Gujarat | A small bridge washed away in the strong winds and rainfall, that occurred under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy, near Bhavanipar village of Bhuj. No injuries or casualties were reported.
Police are deployed everywhere and are stationed all over the district so that they can reach wherever there is a need. No casualties have been reported so far. We appeal to the people to come out of their houses only after the cyclone has completely calmed down: Bhuj SP Karan Singh Vaghela
Uprooted trees and waterlogging witnessed in several areas of Bhuj after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall along the Gujarat coast yesterday
Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi describes how different agencies worked together to ensure no loss of life in the state due to cyclone Biparjoy
Kachchh: Parts of Jakhau area inundated after heavy rainfall lashed coastal areas of Gujarat
Speaking about the intensity of cyclone Biparjoy, Relief Commissioner, Gandhinagar Alok Pandey stated, "Now we have to be careful. So far around 24-25 people have been injured and not a single person has died. About 60 kutcha houses have been damaged. Right now an alert has been issued in Kutch, Banaskantha, Patan districts. There is a possibility of very heavy rain in the areas of Central Gujarat and the wind speed will also be high."
In view of cyclonic storm Biparjoy, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway stated that, "for today 2 trains cancelled, 1 train short-terminated and 2 trains short-originated."
"With this, 100 trains have been cancelled. 40 trains have been short-terminated, while 40 trains short-orginated as a precautionary measure. In view of the safety of passengers the train operations have been halted," he added.
MET Director Manorama Mohanty while giving an update on Cyclone Biparjoy stated that, "The intensity of the cyclone has decreased. Due to this, there may be heavy rain in Kutch. There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in Dwarka, Jamnagar, and Morbi. There may be heavy rains in many districts including Porbandar, and Rajkot. Extremely heavy rain likely in Kutch, Patan, Mehsana, and Banaskantha tomorrow."
Two people died before landfall. There were no casualties after landfall. 24 animals have also died. 23 people have sustained injuries. Electricity supply has been interrupted in about a thousand villages. 800 trees have fallen. It is not raining heavily anywhere except Rajkot: DG Atul Karwal, NDRF
In the aftermath of Cyclone Biprajoy, the destructive impact on the region was evident. The main highway that connects Mandvi and Bhuj, was severely affected, rendering it completely impassable. The force of the cyclone caused significant damage to the infrastructure, resulting in this road being cut off. The force of the cyclone battered structures, causing some houses to collapse or be reduced to rubble.
In response to this calamity, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with other government agencies and relief organizations swiftly mobilized their resources and personnel to provide assistance and support to the affected areas.
NDRF team rescues two stranded people from the low-lying areas of Rupen Bandar in Dwarka district after cyclone 'Biparjoy' made landfall along the Gujarat coast yesterday.
Indian Meterological Department (IMD) DG Mritunjay Mohapatra while briefing the media on cyclonic storm Biparjoy's aftermath stated that, "Heavy rainfall is likely to continue today, alert has been issued in Gujarat and Rajasthan. North Gujarat to be heavily affected. Rainfall likely to be reduced tomorrow."
Cyclone wreaks havoc in Gujarat as Biparjoy makes landfall. Rajasthan likely to be hit by cyclone, as per IMD.
Tune in to WATCH Republic's report from Mandvi Beach, Gujarat
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel assesses the impact of cyclone Biparjoy, at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar
Gujarat witnesses the impact of cyclone 'Biparjoy'; NDRF briefing on cyclone to be held.
Republic's @Priyanka_TV speaks to the people affected by cyclone Biparjoy.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel holds review meeting with top officials over cyclone Biparjoy.
Earthmoving machine being used to clear uprooted trees in Mandvi as rainfall continues to lash the coastal town in Kachchh district of Gujarat
Talking about the cyclonic storm Biparjoy, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said that "there is no report of loss of human lives in the Kachchh district, till now. Currently, Mundra, Jakhua, Koteshwar, Lakphat and Naliya are witnessing high windspeed and rainfall. Rainfall is also expected in parts of south Rajasthan due to the cyclone Biparjoy. Road clearance work is underway in many parts of the coastal districts."
Trees uprooted due to strong wind in Jamnagar after cyclone 'Biparjoy' made landfall along the Gujarat coast yesterday
गुजरात: मांडवी में चक्रवात बिपरजॉय का प्रभाव देखने को मिल रहा है। शहर में तेज़ हवाओं के साथ-साथ बारिश हो रही है।
Gujarat witnesses cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ impact; NDRF Personnel conduct road clearance operation at Lakhpat in Kachchh
23 people were injured and 24 animals died due to cyclone 'Biparjoy' in Gujarat. 2 human lives were lost before the cyclone made landfall: NDRF
Rain continues to lash Mandvi in Kachchh district after cyclone 'Biparjoy' made landfall along the Gujarat coast yesterday
Giving update on the intensity of SCS Biparjoy, MET Director Manorama Mohanty said that by today noon the intensity of the cyclone storm will weaken into a cyclonic storm and will convert into a depression by the same evening.
SCS BIPARJOY at 0530IST of today over Saurashtra & Kutch, lat 23.6N & long 69.2E, about 70km ENE of Jakhau Port (Gujarat), 50km NE of Naliya. Likely to weaken gradually into a CS over Saurashtra & Kutch around noon and subsequently into a DD around evening of 16th June, said Indian Meterological Department (IMD).
Gujarat: Kutch witnesses effect of Cyclone Biporjoy. Trees uprooted due to strong wind.