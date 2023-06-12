Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE | Cyclone Heads To Rajasthan, Blackout In 1,000 Villages In Gujarat

An official stated on Friday that the Gujarat government has sent more than 200 personnel to the Gir Forest and Kutch District to manage issues involving Asiatic lions and other wild animals during the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy. Two lion cubs that had fallen into an open well in Gir East division's Jasadhar Range following the cyclone's arrival on Thursday evening were rescued by one of the teams.

According to a government statement, 184 of the 210 teams the state forest department organised were deployed in the Gir Forest and neighbouring areas, which included nine divisions of the Junagadh wildlife and territorial circle. The teams were established to clear fallen trees, rescue wild animals, and respond quickly to any other wildlife-related emergency.

