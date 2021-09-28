Cyclone Gulab: Depression centred over Telangana; NDRF deploys team in Maharashtra

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was sent to Osmanabad on Monday ahead of Cyclone Gulab. India Meteorological Department (IMD) also informed, "Depression lay centred over Telangana and adjoining areas of Marathwada and Vidarbha to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during next six hours." The IMD had previously said that Cyclonic Storm 'Gulab' had weakened into a depression on Monday.

IMD issued a red alert for a cyclonic warning across Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Fishermen were warned to stay out of the water. Heavy rains caused by storm 'Gulab' in coastal portions of Andhra Pradesh caused significant waterlogging at Visakhapatnam International Airport on Monday.

Waterlogging occurred in other locations when water was discharged from the Meghadri Gedda Reservoir and severe rainfall owing to the cyclone, according to Airport Director K Srinivasa Rao. "As a precautionary measure, fight boardings were delayed for some time but are normal now," he said. According to the India Meteorological Department, Cyclone Gulab will travel westward for the next 12 hours before weakening into a depression.

Andhra Pradesh CM Reddy announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had a video conference with district collectors on Monday to review the impact of the Gulab Cyclone, according to the Chief Minister's Office. The CM announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the deceased's relatives (CMO). All top officials attended the meeting.

"An ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the families of the deceased and Rs 1,000 should be given to each family while returning home from relief camps," said Reddy.

"I urge the authorities to be empathetic towards the public in the cyclone-affected areas and provide basic food supplies for the affected people and ensure quality food is being given to those taking shelter in the relief camps," he added.

CM Reddy orders more relief and medical camps in affected areas

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to establish more relief camps as needed, as well as medical camps in flood-prone areas to assist impacted families and provide safe drinking water via tankers, as water sources may become contaminated owing to storms. The administration should prepare a generous report on crop damage enumeration and provide early help to farmers, Reddy added. Reddy had also warned officials to be on high alert because Odisha is experiencing severe rainfall, which could result in flash floods.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, who was monitoring the situation from Visakhapatnam, said that winds were rushing to 80-90 km/h in several regions. Trees were uprooted in some areas, but they were quickly cleaned and all routes are clear of traffic. People have been evacuated to safer regions, and relief efforts are underway in Visakhapatnam, according to Das.

"I request the authorities to move those residing in the riverside areas of Vamsadhara and Nagavali to relief camps and monitor the water levels in the reservoirs," he said.

"By the grace of God, the Gulab Cyclone was not as severe as Hudhud or Titli," he added.

