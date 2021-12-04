Cyclone Jawad Live Updates: Storm Approaching North Andhra Coast; Heavy Rainfall Expected

Quick links:
Preparing to tackle the impacts of Cyclone Jawad which is approaching the northern coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, as many as 11 NDRF, 5 SDRF, 6 Coast Guard, 10 Marine Police teams have been deployed in three districts of the state. A total of 54,008 persons have been evacuated from low-lying areas of Vishakapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam.
According to IMD scientist Umasabnkar Das, Cyclone Jawad is expected to hit Odisha's Puri on Sunday with the possibility of landfall in a few areas. As the deep depression has intensified into a Cyclonic Storm, very heavy rainfall is expected in three states - Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal. A red alert has been issued in the coastal areas of Odisha and people have been advised to remain indoors, said Das.
Saturday morning's deep depression has intensified into Cyclonic Storm Jawad, said Visakhapatnam -MeT Director Sunanda. Now it is moving north northwest direction towards north Andhra Pradesh coast. Subsequently, Cyclone Jawad will cross between Gopalpur and Puri in Odisha, she added,
With Cyclonic Storm, 'Jawad', likely to hit North Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning, the Indian Navy on Friday said that it has ramped up rescue and relief operations to minimize damages.
As part of the preparedness, the Navy said that 13 flood relief teams (FRT) and four diving teams are kept on standby to be deployed for assisting in the rescue and relief operations. As many as three FRT and two diving teams have been dispatched to Odisha from Visakhapatnam to augment the existing resources.
Naval aircraft are kept ready at Naval Air Stations, INS Dega at Visakhapatnam, and INS Rajali near Chennai to undertake aerial surveys of the most affected areas, casualty evacuation, and airdrop of relief material as required.