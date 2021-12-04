Cyclone Jawad Live Updates: Storm Approaching North Andhra Coast; Heavy Rainfall Expected

With Cyclonic Storm, 'Jawad', likely to hit North Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning, the Indian Navy on Friday said that it has ramped up rescue and relief operations to minimize damages.

As part of the preparedness, the Navy said that 13 flood relief teams (FRT) and four diving teams are kept on standby to be deployed for assisting in the rescue and relief operations. As many as three FRT and two diving teams have been dispatched to Odisha from Visakhapatnam to augment the existing resources.

Naval aircraft are kept ready at Naval Air Stations, INS Dega at Visakhapatnam, and INS Rajali near Chennai to undertake aerial surveys of the most affected areas, casualty evacuation, and airdrop of relief material as required.